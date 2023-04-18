Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid Covid spike, use these 5 gadgets to stay safe

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 18, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Keep these 6 health gadgets handy at home as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

India has recorded a surge in daily Covid-19 cases recently and the government has urged people follow all covid-appropriate protocols, including taking the booster shot. Currently, international travellers are subject to strict testing while hospitals across the country conducted mock drills to test covid preparedness. Medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the spike.

Also read: Delhi records over 430% rise in active Covid cases since March-end

A pulse oximeter can help monitor both and also alert in case of low oxygen levels.(Pexels)

It is also advised to keep a set of gadgets handy in order to avoid or fight the infection:

Pulse Oximeter

A person infected with Covid can experience fluctuations in pulse and oxygen levels. A pulse oximeter can help monitor both and also alert in case of low oxygen levels.

Infrared Thermometer

The common Covid symptom of fever can be tracked with the help of an infrared thermometer to check the body temperature while ensuring social distance is maintained.

Digital blood pressure monitor

A digital blood pressure monitor is handy especially when a person with blood pressure contracts Covid. The device can be used to measure the body’s vital signs to prevent a medical emergency.

Steamer and Nebulizer machine

People can seek relief from other common covid symptoms like cough and cold through steamers and nebulizers. Those with asthma will especially find it useful to reduce lung congestion and ease a blocked nose.

UV-C sanitizer or lamp

Commonly used items like smartphones carry a lot of germs, which can be cleaned with UV-C sanitizer machines and lamps. With the help of a special light, these gadgets have been scientifically proven to terminate bacteria on the surfaces, in air and water.

Smartwatch

Smartwatches are not just useful for measuring your physical fitness, but also vital body signs like pulse, heart rate, and SpO2 levels. It is advised to use a smartwatch from brands in the likes of Apple, Garmin, and Samsung, which come equipped with the essential features.

Apart from using N97 masks and keeping a portable oxygen canister ready, individuals with diabetes can depend on a glucometer to detect blood glucose levels.

