Android 16: 6 big new features on Pixel phones and what's still missing

Google has finally released the Android 16 update for Pixel devices, from the Pixel 6 all the way to the latest Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro. Android 16 has dropped as a part of the June Pixel drop, wherein there are multiple new features for Pixel users. Here we list the top features that have rolled out to the Pixel devices and also tell you about one major missing feature that is not in this update. Read on. Android 16 running on Pixel 9 Pro XL.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

What's new with Android 16?

Pixel VIPs: Your friends and family are actually the VIPs of your life, Google says, and you can set them as a VIP on your phone. This is only on Pixel. The Pixel VIP widget from the Contacts app will help you stay better connected to your loved ones. You can add many details about them, including their birthdays, emails, home addresses and more. You can also view your last call and message details with them, and this also includes WhatsApp. You can see their location, receive updates and more. Also, Google says VIPs can actually go past the Do Not Disturb mode so you can stay in touch with them. Custom Gboard Stickers, powered by AI: There are now custom stickers in Gboard, which are powered by Pixel Studio. Pixel Studio was already a mainstay AI feature on Pixel devices, especially with the Pixel 9 series. Now you can create stickers of nearly anything, Google says, using Gboard. All you need to do is type a prompt, choose an emoticon, and then send. You can also even try making stickers out of photos from your camera roll. More features coming to older Pixels: Older Pixels are getting new features as well, especially the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 8 series gets Clear Voice in the Recorder app, and this means you can remove any background noises for better audio. Satellite SOS is also coming to Australia. Plus, the Recorder app can now get you AI-generated summaries in French and German. Camera Mode Explanation: Have you ever wondered while scrolling inside the camera app what a particular mode does? Well, Google will now let you know what exactly each mode does. This can be accessed by tapping the question mark icon at the top right of the Pixel camera. Pixel devices can now tell you their battery health, just like the iPhone: Now, if you go to Settings, then Battery, and then Battery Health, you will see the battery health status of your Pixel device. It will also show you the battery capacity, which is an estimated percentage of the charge the battery can hold compared to a new battery. Plus, Google also gives you battery health tips then and there, letting you enable or change the charging optimisation. This is similar to how Apple does it on its iPhones. Hearing Aids Connectivity feature with LE Audio: Google will also now let you take calls on the go with compatible hearing aids. You can access hearing aid presets and more in your phone settings itself.

Android 16 on Pixel: What's missing?

The latest Android design, Material 3 Expressive, which Google debuted just a few weeks ago, is certainly missing from this Android 16 update. For those uninitiated, this is going to be the brand-new design language for Android going forward, and Google says that this builds on Material Design principles to deliver smoother interactions, glanceable surfaces, and more information. It is more natural and springy, and its animations are meant to better than before. It also has that attention to detail, including haptic rumble during some actions.

Google said that it is going to be launching Material 3 Expressive for Pixel devices later this year.