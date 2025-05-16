Android 16 set to launch in June: Check if your mobile phone will get the update

Android 16 is arriving earlier than expected. Here’s what’s new and which smartphones will be the first to receive the update.
Google is set to release the stable version of Android 16 as early as June, which marks a significant shift from its usual October launch schedule. This announcement follows the recent Android Show, where Google had confirmed the update's rollout timeline with other key updates. Unlike past releases that often coincided with new Pixel phone launches in the fall, Android 16 will arrive months earlier. This means the beta testing phase should conclude soon, and the update will bring a new set of features and interface updates, starting with Pixel devices.
However, not all Android phones will receive the Android 16 update. The update will target newer models, so users should ensure that their devices are compatible before the release.
List of Samsung devices set to receive the Android 16 update:
Samsung will also be among the early adopters of the Android 16 update, starting with the Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus,Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Edge. These models are expected to come with Android 16 pre-installed. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will also receive the update early. Samsung’s next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, are set to launch in July and are also expected to run Android 16-based One UI 8. For the Galaxy S24 series, the update may arrive by the fourth quarter of 2025 if Samsung follows its usual update schedule.