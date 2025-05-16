Android 16 set to launch in June: Check if your mobile phone will get the update

Google is set to release the stable version of Android 16 as early as June, which marks a significant shift from its usual October launch schedule. This announcement follows the recent Android Show, where Google had confirmed the update's rollout timeline with other key updates. Unlike past releases that often coincided with new Pixel phone launches in the fall, Android 16 will arrive months earlier. This means the beta testing phase should conclude soon, and the update will bring a new set of features and interface updates, starting with Pixel devices. Google is set to release the Android 16 update soon. Pixel and select Samsung devices will be the first to receive it.(Bloomberg)

However, not all Android phones will receive the Android 16 update. The update will target newer models, so users should ensure that their devices are compatible before the release.

These Google Pixel devices will be among the first to receive the update:

List of Samsung devices set to receive the Android 16 update:

Samsung will also be among the early adopters of the Android 16 update, starting with the Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Edge. These models are expected to come with Android 16 pre-installed. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will also receive the update early. Samsung’s next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, are set to launch in July and are also expected to run Android 16-based One UI 8. For the Galaxy S24 series, the update may arrive by the fourth quarter of 2025 if Samsung follows its usual update schedule.

Furthermore, other brands such as Vivo and Oppo are also likely to offer Android 16 on their newer smartphones, but those updates may not arrive until later this year.

Android 16 Features: What’s New

This year, Google has separated the Android 16 announcement from the Google I/O event to focus on the update amid many AI-related announcements at I/O 2025.

The user interface recently received a redesign under the Material 3 Expressive Design, which offers custom themes, smoother animations, and larger fonts.

Quick Settings now support tile resizing, drag-and-drop arrangement, and improved feedback through motion and haptics.

Live Activities will provide real-time updates on the lock screen and notification areas, similar to Apple’s feature, showing information such as food delivery and navigation progress.

Battery health monitoring will help Android users with battery capacity details to help identify when a replacement might be needed.

Security upgrades include a Factory Reset Protection Loop to prevent stolen phones from being reset and an Advanced Protection Mode with offline locking, USB port blocking, and scam detection.

Finally, Google Assistant will be replaced by Gemini AI, a smarter assistant designed to offer enhanced AI-powered interactions across Android devices.

In short, users with supported devices can look forward to new software improvements and enhanced AI features in the coming months, with Android 16 arriving sooner than expected.