Android is now even better at detecting scams, preventing phone theft: Check what’s new

Android continues to gain features that boost security, helping with overall privacy and security for its users. We have seen phones like the Pixel 9 series focus significantly on security-centric features. Now, Google is bringing even more features to Android to protect users from phone call scams, provide better protection during calls for banking apps, implement real-time scam detection in Google Messages, and more. It is now more difficult to steal an Android phone.(AFP)

Better Theft Protection

Android already has a theft protection feature, and it works quite well. However, the company is now moving beyond remote locking and theft detection lock. This includes launching an identity check for Pixel and Samsung One UI 7 devices. This works even if your PIN or password is compromised. Google states that this protection will now be available for more devices from different manufacturers with Android 16 and later this year.

Google is also making factory reset protections even stricter by restricting all functionalities on devices that are reset without authorisation. There is also going to be more control over the remote lock feature. There is also going to be a one-time password feature to protect against thieves.

Real-Time Scam Detection In Google Messages

Android now has scam detection in Google Messages. This is an AI-powered feature intended to protect you from scams that might initially appear benign but could end up being malicious and lead to significant losses. Google says this feature works in real-time, so you can react before you fall victim to a scam. Google says all of the processing happens on-device, and you are always in control.

Google has also now expanded its various scam detections. Previously, it was limited to package delivery and job scams, but now it also includes toll road and billing fee scams, crypto scams, financial impersonation scams, gift card and prize scams, tech support scams, and more.

In-call Protection For Banking Apps

Scammers often impersonate banking agents and government agents and convince people to share their screens. This can lead to them seeing your mobile banking screens and eventually siphoning off your money. To protect against this, Google is launching new in-call protections, starting in the UK. This works by warning you if a participating bank app is used while screen sharing with an unknown contact. Your Android phone will warn you in this case and also give you the ability to end the call or stop screen sharing altogether with just one tap.

Google says this will be enabled automatically for participating banking apps whenever you are on a call with an unknown contact on Android versions running 11 and above. It remains to be seen when this will be rolled out for other regions.

Better Protection Against Phone Call Scams

Android has new in-call protections to protect you during phone calls and prevent you from taking risky actions like disabling Google Play Protect, sideloading an app from a web browser or other source which could be malicious, and granting accessibility permissions to various apps.

Special Protection For People Who Are At Risk

Google has an Advanced Protection Program that is designed to protect those who are at risk, like journalists, elected officials, or public figures. This Android 16 feature gives you device-level security.

