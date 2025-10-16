Android Phones get iPhone 17 Pro’s OpenGate video with this app update: What you need to know

The launch of the iPhone 17 Pro sparked widespread discussion around its support for OpenGate Video, leaving many in the Android community with a sense of envy. And rightly so, considering it is a feature typically reserved for high-end cinema-grade camera systems. But now, with the Blackmagic Camera for Android 3.1 update, support for shooting OpenGate is finally available on Android as well, though only on select devices. Android phones get OpenGate functionality with Blackmagic Camera 3.1(Blackmagic Camera)

You also get selectable aspect ratios, the ability to apply Samsung Log LUTs, and more. Here's what OpenGate Video means and why you should be excited about it if you are into shooting content. Read on.

What is OpenGate Video?

Before we discuss how to shoot OpenGate video on Android, let's first understand what it is. OpenGate video, unlike normal 4K 16:9 video, uses the full sensor. Since the sensor is typically not in the 16:9 ratio, it is much taller, like 4:3 for most Android phones.

This allows you to capture a wider view of the scene, meaning more is captured. You could shoot in OpenGate and later crop for both vertical and horizontal content, saving the time normally required to film vertical content separately for Instagram Reels and other short-form content.

How to Enable OpenGate on Android?

The Blackmagic Camera App 3.1 update is now available to download from the Google Play Store, if your phone is supported. After updating to the Blackmagic Camera App 3.1, go into the App Settings, then to Resolution, where you will see the option to shoot 4:3 OpenGate video. The available resolution depends on your device: you may be offered OpenGate video in 3K, 2K, or lower, or even 4K if your phone supports it.

So, test it out, and see if shooting OpenGate makes a difference for your content creation workflow.

