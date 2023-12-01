Animals from story mode set to join GTA Online in the latest update

Rockstar Games, the studio behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has unveiled an exciting addition to the ever-evolving world of Grand Theft Auto Online: the inclusion of animals.

Online component of GTA 5 continues to thrive. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

This new update marks a significant leap forward for the long-running multiplayer experience, bringing a feature that has been conspicuously absent for years to the forefront. However, this addition comes with a catch—it will be exclusively available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, leaving PC players on the sidelines for now.

The decision to introduce animals into GTA Online has left players both exhilarated and contemplative. Despite the initial release of GTA 5 in 2013 featuring animals in its base experience, their absence in the online multiplayer realm has been a lingering query among the community.

Rockstar Games addressed this in their official release, stating, “As we continue to take further advantage of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series console hardware, December’s update will add exciting new features for players on these newer systems.”

This new inclusion will see animals freely traversing the Southern San Andreas landscape, leveraging the power and capabilities of the current-generation consoles. While PC players may feel excluded.

What else coming with the December update?

The December update is not solely about fauna; it heralds a multitude of thrilling additions. Players can anticipate engaging in robberies alongside The Ballad of Gay Tony’s Yusuf Amir, seeking to expand his collection of luxury vehicles through high-stakes heists facilitated by the newly introduced Red's Auto Parts salvage yard. The choice between selling to Yusuf or salvaging for personal gain presents an intriguing dynamic for players to navigate.

Moreover, the update promises a new Drift Race series, expanded vehicle customization options, and tantalizing festive surprises. Notably, a revamped interaction menu aims to enhance navigation efficiency, addressing previous clunkiness within the game.

Console players, particularly GTA+ Members, are in for exclusive treats, including access to the 100-car capacity Vinewood Club Garage. Additionally, they can conveniently manage and transfer their vehicle collections between garages using the updated Interaction Menu.

This update isn't solely for console users; all players will benefit from a myriad of experience enhancements. These encompass increased LS Car Meet Reputation points, a new Specification Service allowing the purchase of another player's Personal Vehicle, customizable description tags for Eclipse Blvd. Garage floors, default-off settings for console voice chat, and a thoughtful birthday gift for every player on their character’s birthday.

As Rockstar Games marches ahead into the impending era ushered in by GTA 6, the commitment to enriching GTA Online persists.