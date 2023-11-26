Did a viral screenshot just reveal the pre-order date for GTA 6?

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and fans are eagerly waiting for any news or updates about the sequel. However, the information available online is often confusing, contradictory, or unreliable. GTA 6 fan made poster(Rockstar Games)

Recently, a screenshot of a conversation between a GTA fan and a British retailer, Argos, went viral on social media. The screenshot claimed that Argos had confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders would start on December 12, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The screenshot also said that this date was confirmed by the distributors of the game.

However, this claim was soon debunked by Rockstar Universe, a well-known website dedicated to Rockstar Games. Rockstar Universe contacted Argos Support and asked them about the GTA 6 pre-order date. The support agent replied that GTA 6 would be "available for pre-booking" only after the official release date is announced by Rockstar Games.

“I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors," Hindustan Times reported that Argos agent allegedly stated.

The screenshot of the conversation between the GTA fan and Argos was either fake, a mistake, or a prank by an employee. It is not clear how the screenshot was created or circulated, but it added more fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding the GTA 6 trailer release date.

ALSO READ| Did Rockstar just reveal the trailer release date for GTA 6?

Many fans are hoping that the trailer will be released in December, as it marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. However, there is no official confirmation or announcement from Rockstar Games about the trailer or the game.

GTA 6 is one of the most awaited games in the history of gaming, and fans are desperate for any information or clues about the sequel. However, they should be careful about believing everything they see or hear online, as there are many sources of misinformation, rumors, or hoaxes.

Rockstar is yet to drop any trailer release date for trailer.