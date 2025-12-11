Annoyed by the Reels Instagram shows you? Now you can tune your algorithm - Here’s how

Instagram Reels are more popular than ever, but we consistently blame the Instagram algorithm for showing us all kinds of Reels, making the content we see revolve around specific things, and pushing certain kinds of content. But now, Instagram is giving you the ability to finally control the algorithm. Yes, in the Reels tab, you can change your interests, and this way the algorithm can change for you and with you. Instagram Reels algorithm can now be fine tuned(Unsplash)

Instagram says that it wants to give users more meaningful ways to control what they see on Instagram, and this starts with Reels. There is also an AI element in this, as it helps you easily view and personalise the topics you see in the Reels tab, making the whole experience tailored specifically for you.

How is it going to work?

Firstly, in the Reels tab, in the top right corner, you will see a new icon denoted by two lines with hearts, and if you tap it, you will see the topics that Instagram thinks you are interested in. From here, you can tell Instagram which topics you want to see less of and which you want to see more of, and your recommendations will adapt accordingly.

You can see your top interests, tune your preferences, type in the topics you want to see more of, and do the vice versa for topics you want to see less of. The Reels you see in the Reels tab will then be according to your choices.

And it is not just that, you can also share your algorithm. Yes, you can share your interests to your story so that your followers can see the kind of content you are into.

Who can access it?

Instagram says that it is initially only available in the US, but it is going to roll out globally in English soon. Over time, Instagram will also expand this functionality to the Explore page and other pages in the Instagram app.