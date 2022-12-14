Home / Technology / Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals big secret of iPhone cameras

Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals big secret of iPhone cameras

technology
Published on Dec 14, 2022 10:41 AM IST

On Tuesday, Apple said it invested more than $100 billion in its Japanese supply network over the last five years. The company said it boosted its spending on suppliers in Japan by more than 30 per cent since 2019, with a network spanning nearly 1,000 companies.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook at Sony's facility at Kumamoto in Japan.(Twitter/Tim Cook)
Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook at Sony's facility at Kumamoto in Japan.(Twitter/Tim Cook)
ByAryan Prakash

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has admitted that the technology giant uses Sony's camera sensors for the iPhones, bringing an end to the speculations over the years about the same.

“We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today”, Cook tweeted. Apple has been mum about the hardware components used in developing its flagship iPhone series.

Last month, Nikkei had reported that Sony will supply its latest image sensor to Apple and the component is expected to feature in the iPhone's latest version which goes on sale next year.

According to the report, the new image sensor developed by Sony Semiconductor Solutions will be manufactured at its Nagasaki plant and will be shipped to Apple and other smartphone makers.

On Tuesday, Apple said it invested more than $100 billion in its Japanese supply network over the last five years. The company said it boosted its spending on suppliers in Japan by more than 30 per cent since 2019, with a network spanning nearly 1,000 companies, Reuters reported.

Apple has said that 29 Japanese supplies including Murata Manufacturing Co, Sony, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Keiwa Inc have committed to convert to renewable energy for the company's businesses by 2030.

In another development, Apple is gearing up to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads in the European Union, Bloomberg reported. The move could present a major threat to the company's fast growing business. However, the rivals would have to face the challenge of convincing the customers leave the security of using Apple's own store.

With this, the Apple customers can install apps without the App Store. But the Cupertino giant has not decided on the other provisions of the law, like permissions for alternative payment systems to its own.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
tim cook apple inc. iphone sony corp + 2 more
tim cook apple inc. iphone sony corp + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out