Apple Fitness+ launched in India with multiple workout types, custom plans and more, price starts at..

Apple Fitness+ is finally coming to the Indian market. It is the company’s fitness and wellness service, and it joins other services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Music, offering more value to Indian customers. It will launch in India on December 15, and this brings the total number of countries to 49 across the world that can access various workout types such as strength, yoga, HIIT, pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing and meditation. Each session ranges between 5 and 45 minutes and is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Apple Fitness+ costs ₹ 149 in India.(Apple)

Compatible with various Apple devices

Apple also says that users can use devices such as the Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 to view personal metrics directly on their screen, while also tracking the activity progress of their Activity Rings and Burn Bar. It also lets users compare their own effort with others who have completed the same workouts. Apple Fitness+ also offers custom plans that automatically create personalised schedules based on workout and meditation preferences, including the type of activities you want to do, the duration, the trainers you wish to follow, music and more.

Other features include several additional options such as the ability to make custom plans to follow a personalised schedule. There is also the Artist Spotlight series, which offers entire workout playlists dedicated to a single artist, featuring popular names such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez, Coldplay and more. There is also Collections, which is a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Apple Fitness+ library. You also get 12 unique meditation themes including Calm, Sleep and Sound, featuring easy-to-follow techniques.

Apple Fitness+ Price In India

Apple Fitness+ is available in India at ₹149 as a monthly subscription, or you can pay ₹999 per year. And if you have purchased a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV running the latest operating system, or the AirPods Pro 3 or the Powerbeats Pro 2, you will get three months of Apple Fitness+ included for free.