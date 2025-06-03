Apple introduces WWDC 2025 hashmoji on X- Know what it is and how it works

Apple is all set to host the WWDC 2025 on June 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. As the event is just days away, Apple has started to tease the live stream on social media platforms, primarily on X (formerly Twitter). Tim Cook recently revealed this year’s WWDC logo and tag line, “Sleek Peek”. Now, the tech giant has also revealed the hashmoji for the event, which will be displayed on X when users add #WWDC25 on their posts. For many years, Apple has been using hashmoji to promote and create the hype for its annual developer's event, which introduces new generation operating systems across products. Therefore, it's one of the awaited events of the year. Know what hashmoji is and how it works on X. Apple’s WWDC 2025 hashmoji is here, know what hashtag to use.(Apple)

WWDC 2025 hashmoji: How it works

Apple’s WWDC keynote for this year will take place on June 9, 2025. As we have only 6 days left, Apple introduces the new custom icon called hashmoji, which will appear when users make any post with #WWDC25. The hashmoji looks quite familiar to Apple’s promotional art for the event, with a transparent Apple logo and hues of rainbow colours at the edges. While the hashmoji is quite small in size and rarely noticeable, it adds a personalised touch to users engaging with content related to WWDC 2025.

Alongside hashmoji, Apple CEO Tim Cook and SVP of Marketing also teased the event, flaunting the new event logo and the translucent rainbow, which is placed at Apple Park. Greg Joswiak’s X post said, “#WWDC25 is next week! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.”

WWDC 2025: What to expect

This year, Apple is expected to make a major revamp for the upcoming operating systems. Firstly, the company will likely rename the iOS version from iOS 19 to iOS 26, to match the version with the year. Therefore, users will get iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and others. Reportedly, iOS 26 will include several new design upgrades, UI experiences, new features, and Apple Intelligence features. This year’s OS is expected to resemble Vision Pro’s VisionOS with a transparent look and feel. The new generation of WatchOS is expected to get a major design revamp along with new health monitoring features on Apple Watch, as well as the Fitness app.