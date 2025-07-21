Apple iPad Pro M5 could bring major camera upgrade with two front cameras: Report

iPad Pro models, and the iPad lineup in general, have traditionally had one front-facing camera for video calls, aiding with Face ID unlocking, and more. With the M4 iPad Pro, Apple switched the camera's location to the landscape edge, moving it away from the top of the iPad. This may have irked some users who prefer to use their iPads in portrait rather than landscape orientation. iPad Pro could feature a camera on the top as well as the side bezel.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

It now appears that Apple may be planning to accommodate all users, both those who use their iPads in landscape and those who use them in portrait orientation, by including two front-facing cameras.

Apple to include two cameras in the next-generation iPad Pro M5?

This development originates from a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who states that Apple is working on adding a second front-facing camera to the M5 iPad Pro. This model is expected to launch later in 2025 as the successor to the M4 iPad Pro with its OLED screen. This second camera could be positioned at the top of the iPad (portrait) resulting in two cameras on the front of the device.

It is not yet clear exactly how this would function. However, it could be possible that the active camera would depend on the iPad's orientation. For example, if you are holding it in landscape orientation, the landscape camera may be activated as the iPad detects its position. Alternatively, if you are holding it in portrait orientation, the portrait camera may become active.

M5 chipset incoming

As its name suggests, the M5 iPad Pro is expected to feature Apple's next-generation M5 series of chipsets, which would be more powerful than the outgoing M4. However, because Apple reworked the design and made the iPad significantly thinner with the M4 generation, it is unlikely to feature any major design changes.

