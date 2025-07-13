Apple’s new entry-level iPad under works, likely to break cover early next year

Apple is expected to refresh its entry-level iPad lineup in the first half of next year, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reporting that the 12th-generation iPad could arrive as early as March or April 2026. The new iPad will reportedly retain the same overall design as the current 11th-generation model but offer a faster processor. Apple has not yet confirmed which chip will power the upcoming iPad, but it would be an upgrade over the A16 Bionic chip used in the current model. If the upcoming 12th-gen model indeed gets a newer chip, it could further solidify the iPad's position as the go-to tablet for students and everyday users. (Reuters)

Two Versions Under Development

According to the report, Apple is working on two variants of the new iPad, internally codenamed J581 and J582. While not confirmed, the difference between the two may relate to storage configurations, potentially signalling a shift in how Apple structures the base model’s offerings. The current iPad 11 comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Apple could drop the lowest capacity or introduce new configurations to match market demands.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India

Price and Launch Timeline

The current 11th-gen iPad launched in March 2024, with pricing starting at $349 in the US. Gurman’s report suggests Apple is targeting a similar spring timeframe for the next refresh—an unusually fast turnaround that indicates the company may be tightening its iPad product cycles, especially for budget-focused models.

No details have emerged regarding a price change, but if the design remains largely unchanged and only the internal hardware is updated, Apple may retain the $349 starting price or adjust it slightly depending on the chip and storage tiers.

What to Expect

Apple’s entry-level iPad line has become increasingly important in education, casual use, and emerging markets. While premium iPads like the Pro series focus on advanced features and higher specs, the base iPad continues to deliver good value for consumers who don’t need all the bells and whistles.

If the upcoming 12th-gen model indeed gets a newer chip, it could further solidify the iPad's position as the go-to tablet for students and everyday users. Apple has yet to officially confirm the launch date or specifications, but more concrete information is likely to surface early next year ahead of the expected spring release.