Comparing iPhone 14 prices: Cheaper to buy from Apple stores or online?

Apple launched its first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex, followed by another in New Delhi's Saket. Apple users now have an additional option to purchase their devices besides going to the third-party retailers and online stores.

A display of Apple's iPhone 14 smartphones.

However, does the flagship shop lower the price of Apple devices? Here is a price comparison of the iPhone 14 in both online and physical stores.

The iPhone 14 is currently available at a discounted price of ₹71,999 (base model) on Amazon and Flipkart, whereas it is being sold at its original launch price of ₹79,990 at Apple retail stores. As for exchange offers, Amazon is offering a maximum discount of ₹22,700, while Flipkart's exchange offer goes up to ₹29,250. Apple stores also have a Trade In program, which depends on the old smartphone's brand, model and condition.

The banks offers on Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple stores remain the same, offering an instant savings of ₹4,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards on all platforms. Additionally, buyers can also avail of no-cost buying options for 3/6 months.

The final purchase price of the iPhone 14 is ₹45,299 from Amazon ( ₹71,999 - ₹26,700) and ₹38,749 from Flipkart ( ₹71,999 - ₹33,250), calculated based on the maximum exchange discount. However, this value may vary depending on the old smartphone being exchanged. Nonetheless, it is evident that purchasing an iPhone 14 online or third-party stores is more financially viable than buying it from Apple's physical stores.

Apple stores appear to be more focused with improving customer experiences and building brands than with increasing sales. Service accessibility would be a key consideration for Apple Stores in India. Genius Bar would help clients with device setup, software issues, data recovery, and even more significant hardware issues. Apple Saket and Apple BKC will have free to attend daily Today At Apple learning sessions. Focus areas at Apple learning courses include photography, digital art, and getting the most out of an Apple product.

