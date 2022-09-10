UNBELIEVABLE! You can get a whopping 58,730 off on buying latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro models

Technology giant Apple recently unveiled the latest series of its flagship iPhone during its annual event ‘Far Out’ on September 7.

The iPhone 14 series includes four models including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can now pre-order your favourite iPhone 14 which will be available to you by September 16.

The company has junked the Mini model and introduced iPhone Plus model. The iPhone 14 costs ₹79,900 while iPhone 14 Plus costs ₹89,900. But it is the Pro feature which has generated a lot of buzz, thanks to a 48 megapixel camera and a screen that can always stay in a low-power mode. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 has powerful cameras, satellite connectivity for SOS

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro's base 128 GB model costs ₹1,29,900 while the 256 GB model is worth ₹1,39,900. You need to pay ₹1,59,900 for a 512GB model while a 1TB storage model will cost a whopping ₹1,79,900. The iPhone 14 Pro Max costs ₹1,39,900 for its 128 GB mode. The 256 GB model costs ₹1,49,900, while the 512GB and 1 TB models cost ₹1,69,900 and ₹1,89,900.

Now, the catch lies here. If you have an existing iPhone and is in a good condition, you can get up to an astounding ₹58,730 off on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can get this from your nearest Apple authorised reseller.

What is Apple's Trade In scheme?Apple's Trade in is the company's exchange programme which makes it easy to lower the cost of a new iPhone when the customer trades in an eligible smartphone. How does Trade In work?First of all, you need to answer a few questions about your current smartphone on the Apple's website while buying a new iPhone. Apple will give an estimated trade-in value and apply as an instant credit towards the purchase. After placing the order, the courier will inform the date and time of doorstep delivery and trade-in exchange.

The buyer will need to get the smartphone ready before the Apple courier runs a diagnostic test and verify that the smartphone works. The courier will run a quick diagnostic test which includes checking features like physical condition of the touchscreen, camera lenses, battery wear and tear, performance speed, Wi-Fi and mobile functionality etc.

After the verification is complete and the smartphone to be traded fulfills the requirements, the trade-in will be complete and the buyer gets the new iPhone. In case, the verification shows that the condition is not as described or something doesn't work, the customer gets the iPhone. He/she will have to pay the difference between the trade-in credit and the revised value of the device.

Is Trade-In available throughout India?

The company says that the policy is available in most metropolitan areas. Before starting the process, the buyer needs to enter the PIN code to check if it is available in the desired location. Apple said if it's not, the company will help recycle the smartphone ‘responsibly’.

