Apple iPhone 15 Pro to get big camera upgrades, USB-C charging: Report

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will get big camera upgrades, a USB-C and A16 chipset. The new iPhone 15 Pro will get redesigned internally to be more repairable like the iPhone 14, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted on social media platform X. The iPhone 15 pro is likely to be unveiled in September, provided there are no delays. However, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan had predicted that the latest iPhone launch could be delayed by few weeks and could be unveiled in October this year.

The Apple iPhone 15 is set to be launched later this year.(Representative image/Bloomberg)

Tim Lang, an analyst has claimed in his research that the iPhone 15 will be costlier than iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be $100 costlier than the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be $100-$200 more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max which was launched in September last year.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is hoping to ensure the latest iPhone 15 shipments are ready despite turmoil in the global economy as well as a projected decline in the smartphone market.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, smartphone sales witnessed an eight per cent drop in the June quarter. Apple's sales dropped two per cent in the recent quarter, although it witnessed a 17 per cent rise in market share due to continuing growth in demand for smartphones being sold at $600. Chinese Android brands Vivo and Xiaomi both suffered declines of more than 10 per cent.

The Bloomberg journalist also had an updated for the upcoming Apple Watch. lineup. “This year’s Apple Watches will be minor updates focused on faster processors. But here’s what you need to know about an all new case material for the Series 9 and the potential of a black titanium option on the Ultra 2”, Gurman posted on the platform X.

