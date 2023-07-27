Apple iPhone 15 will be costlier than iPhone 14 models, claims analyst

Apple is set to unveil its latest lineup of iPhones in September this year. However, Bank of America analyst Vamsi Mohan has predicted that the launch could be delayed by few weeks. But this has not dampened the spirits of Apple fans who are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 15 launch. Apple has asked suppliers to produce about 85 million units of iPhone 15 this year(Reuters/Representational image)

Tim Lang, an analyst at Barclays, has predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones. In a research note accessed by website Macrumours, Long has said that the iPhone 15 Pro will be $100 costlier than the iPhone 14 Pro. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be $100-$200 more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per the report, Long said the pricing of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be similar.



As per Long, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to be priced at $799

( ₹65,473) and $899 ( ₹73,667) respectively. On the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might cost $1,099 ( ₹90,056) and $1,299 ( ₹1,06,444) respectively.



According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have an upgraded Telephoto Lens along with periscope technology to enable 5-6x zoom without blur. However, this feature might not be available on the smaller iPhone 15 models.

The Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to equip iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button among others. It might be powered by a faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM and upgraded Ultra Wideband among other features.

According to a latest Bloomberg report, Apple has asked suppliers to produce about 85 million units of iPhone 15 this year. The iPhone maker is aiming to keep the shipments ready despite turmoil in global economy and projected decline in the overall smartphone market.

It’s likely to increase revenue overall because Apple is considering raising the price for Pro models, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the targets aren’t public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail