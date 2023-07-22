Waiting to buy iPhone 15? Your wait could be a bit longer this year. Here's why

Are you planning to upgrade your Apple iPhone this year? You must be waiting for the tech behemoth's annual flagship event wherein the new iPhone lineup is launched. The high-octane launch usually takes place in September. But a Bank of America (BoA) analyst has predicted that this year that the new iPhone launch might be delayed.



Wamsi Mohan had correctly predicted that the iPhone 12 would not go on sale in September 2020. And he was correct three years ago. In an investment note, Mohan has said that 2023's iPhone lineup may go on sale in October, 9to5Mac reported. He added that checks with the iPhone maker's supply chains indicate that the delay will be of few weeks. Apple iPhone 14 was launched by the company last year.

What happened in 2020?

The world witnessed the peak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with several countries including India going into a total lockdown. In March that year, Wamsi Mohan had claimed that the iPhone 12 models will not go into sale till October that year.

The Bank of America analysts in a report had predicted that the 5G iPhone series could be delayed by a month due to Covid-19 impact on the supply chain.



The prediction was correct as the delay was longer for two of the four models like iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro being shipped to the customers on October 23. The mini and Pro Max were not shipped until November 13.

Apple WWDC 2023

In June this year, Apple had launched big ticket products during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The products launched included Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, the Macbook 15 Air along with iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and WatchOS 10. Apple had also unveiled M2 Ultra, its most-powerful processor so far, that comes to its desktop computers Mac Pro and Mac Studio.

