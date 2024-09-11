Apple iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which flagship smartphone suits you best

Apple iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: The major flagship smartphones of the year are here as Apple finally launched the new iPhone 16 series. If you have been planning to buy the latest flagships but confused about which model to get then, we have got your back. Since Apple and Samsung’s S-series smartphones compete with each other, we have curated an in-depth specification comparison between the vanilla iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24. Know which flagship smartphone you should buy under Rs.80000. Check out the detailed specs comparison between the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24.(Apple/ Amazon)

Apple iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24:

Design and display: The iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 come with a similar design with rounded edges, and they both look identical to their predecessor. However, this year Apple has made some refinements to camera placement. With the iPhone 16, users will get a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module, similar to the Galaxy S24.

The iPhone 16 is protected with Ceramic Shield Glass and it has received an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the other hand, Galaxy S24 comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a similar IP68 rating.

For viewing experience, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. For Galaxy S24, it comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2X Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits peak brightness. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is faster and brighter than the iPhone 16.

Camera: For photography, the iPhone 16 features a dual camera setup that consists of a 48 MP fusion main camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also offers 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

The Galaxy S24 sports a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It offers 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K video at 120fps.

Performance and Battery: The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s latest in-house A18 chipset that offers a 16-core Neural Engine, a 6-core CPU with two performance cores, and a 5-core GPU. iPhone 16 also offers 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 is equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 processor which is paired with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU and AI Engine. The smartphone also offers 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For lasting performance, the iPhone 16 claims to provide up to 22 hours of battery life with up to 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy S24 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with similar charging support.

AI features: iPhone 16 is Apple’s first AI phone that will be powered with the company's suite of AI features. All the AI-powered features will come under Apple Intelligence which is expected to roll out next month. The iPhone 16 AI feature will include Clean Up, AI writing tools, Siri 2.0, image playground, AI search in Photos, Call summary and transcription, and much more.

Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 already comes with Galaxy AI features that include live translation, real-time voice translation, Circle to Search, Note Assist, transcript assist, Portrait Studio, and much more.



Price: The Apple iPhone 16 was announced at a starting price of ₹79900 for 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy S24, however, is priced at ₹79999 for the 256GB storage variant.