Apple iPhone SE 4 likely to arrive today: Specs, features, price, and more to expect

Apple may finally launch its affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e today. As we wait for an official announcement, tipsters have already provided us with a sneak peek at what Apple may reveal today. Alongside the iPhone SE 4, Apple may also announce the PowerBeats Pro 2 which are wireless earbuds designed for fitness freaks. Therefore, by the end of the day, we may see two new Apple hardware launching with some advanced features. While, we already know what the iPhone SE 4 may offer, however, let’s take a recap of all the rumoured features and specifications which are expected to be announced today. This may also give you an idea if you should buy or skip the upcoming iPhone SE 4. iPhone SE 4 launch may take place today, here’s everything we expect to be announced.(Sonny Dickson/ X)

Apple iPhone SE 4 launch today: What to expect

The Apple iPhone SE 4 is launching after 3 years which is quite a big break for a mid-range smartphone. The iPhone SE series was popularised for its affordability, powerful performance and features. Now, it is making a comeback, likely with a new name “iPhone 16e”. As we came across the smartphone’s leaks and rumours, the iPhone 16 tag on an affordable iPhone makes more sense since it is a combination of several iPhone models including the iPhone 16. Therefore, let’s have a look at what the iPhone SE 4 has to offer.

Reportedly, the iPhone SE 4 may come with an iPhone 14-like design. Therefore, it will have a bigger display than its predecessor and it will finally offer the Face ID feature instead of a Touch ID button. The design will also include a USB-C port like the newest iPhone models to meet EU standards. In recent times, there were several rumours surrounding the Dynamic Island, however, the iPhone SE 4 may stick to a display notch. For display, it will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Lastly, it will also come with a single rear camera as it's the iPhone SE 3, but it will likely offer 48MP resolution with image quality similar to the iPhone 15.

For performance, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the latest A18 chip with an upgraded 8GB RAM instead of 4GB RAM. Apple is also expected to introduce 128GB as a base storage variant, which is again a significant upgrade. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will come with an in-house 5G chip and WiFi 7. There is also a great chance that the iPhone SE 4 will offer some of the latest Apple Intelligence features.

