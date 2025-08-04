Apple is exploring plans to build a new ChatGPT-like search experience- All details

After introducing Apple Intelligence across devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to expand its AI capabilities by building a ChatGPT-like search experience. To do so, the company has listed dozens of job openings for several new positions within its “Answers, Knowledge, and Information” team. The new job listings include positions like Staff Machine Learning Engineer in locations across the US and China. This team is expected to improve the search and response capabilities of Siri, Spotlight, Safari, and other iOS-based tools. Therefore, we can say that Apple has also started to race to hire top AI engineers to fast-track its AI development. Apple plans to expand its Answers team to develop a new AI search platform.

Apple AI search plans

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the tech giant is building a “new ChatGPT-like search experience” and it's currently in the early stages of development. This new AI search feature is also expected to be a standalone app, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gurman said, “A standalone app is currently under exploration, alongside new back-end infrastructure meant to power search capabilities in future versions of Siri, Spotlight and Safari.” This new AI search capability is currently being called “Anser engine,” which is said to analyse the web based on user queries or general-knowledge questions.

To fast-track the development, Apple is reportedly hiring to expand the “Answers” team across the US and China. One of the job listings includes the position of a Staff Machine Learning Engineer to help build intelligent search applications. Other job postings include a Senior Speech Machine Learning Engineer who will be responsible for advancing Siri Conversational AI.

With the move, Apple also joins the race with Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to hire some of the best AI talents in the industry to fast-track the AI development plans. In recent weeks, Microsoft has been making headlines for swaying AI researchers from top companies to join its new AI team.

Apple has been on the AI journey for quite some time, but despite the effort, it is way behind its competitors. The company has already disappointed iPhone users by delaying conversational Siri, and it is not expected until iOS 27. While Apple has several AI plans for the upcoming year, it is unsure when these advanced features will roll out to users.

