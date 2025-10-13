Apple is likely to launch three new M5-powered products this week- All details

Apple has been rumoured to introduce several products this month, but the company has yet to make an official announcement around its launch date. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculates that Apple may announce at least three products as soon as this week. All three products are expected to be powered by its new M5 chip, which is said to offer powerful performance over its predecessor, the M4 chip. Therefore, if you have been waiting for Apple’s October launch event, then here’s what we know about the upcoming products M5 iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and one more device could launch soon.

Apple October launch: 3 Products launching this week

This year, Apple may not host an October launch event, but instead, the company could roll out a series of press releases and promotional videos to introduce its new generation of products. This announcement is not expected to take place this week, but instead at the end of October. Reportedly, Apple could launch a new generation of iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset, and MacBook Pro, all likely to be powered by the M5 chip.

M5 iPad Pro: The iPad Pro unboxing recently appeared on the internet, revealing crucial details such as the M5 chip, upgraded 12GB of RAM, and a similar design to its predecessor. The Geekbench scores revealed that the M5 chip has up to 12% faster CPU performance in multicore testing, and 36% faster GPU performance than the M4 chip. There are also rumours about a dual front camera for the iPad Pro.

M5 Vision Pro: Apple is expected to bring an upgraded version of its XR headset, the Vision Pro. It is expected to be powered by the new M5 chip and an R2 chip for improved performance. The Vision Pro will likely come with a dual-knit head strap for a comfortable fit, and we may also see a new black colour variant.

M5 MacBook Pro: Lastly, there is also a slight chance that we could see the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip. However, apart from the performance, no major change or upgrade has been revealed so far. So, we will have to wait for the official announcements to confirm what we can expect this year.