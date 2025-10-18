Apple MacBook Pro in 2026 could make a major shift with…

Apple recently unveiled the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip, bringing significant performance upgrades. Now, the company is planning for a major shift with the 2026 MacBook Pro lineup. Reportedly, Apple has been holding off on one of the awaited display upgrades for its MacBooks, but 2026 may be the year when it finally makes devices with a touchscreen. MacBook Pro in 2026 or early 2027 may get a touchscreen display, refined hinge, slimmer build, and more.(HT_PRINT)

Yes, MacBook Pro is expected to come with a touchscreen display next year, marking a significant upgrade to the user experience. Despite being priced over 1.5 Lakhs, Apple does not include a touchscreen display in the MacBook Pro, which surely raises some eyebrows. But now Apple may finally bridge the gap and make its laptops more useful.

MacBook Pro with touchscreen in 2026

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a major upgrade for the MacBook Pro models. Reportedly, the company is planning to bring touchscreen displays to the devices, and it is expected to debut in 2026 or early 2027. The trackpad and keyboard may remain the same, but the touch upgrade for the display is said to be in the works. It is unclear if the new display will be announced with M5 Max or M5 Pro chips, but Gurman suggests that this upgrade will likely come with M6 chips.

In addition to a touch screen display, Apple may remove the display notch for a punch-hole cutout. Apple is also said to use a reinforced hinge, which is said to make the device durable and stronger. This new hinge will also prevent the laptop from bouncing or shaking when users are interacting with the screen. Gurman also highlighted that Apple is working on a slimmer and lighter design for the MacBook Pro. Therefore, the M6-powered MacBook Pro could bring significant hardware and design upgrades.

Apart from the M6 MacBook Pro models, Apple is also expected to debut the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets early next year. These processors could power MacBook Pros and Mac Studio.