Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Apple may soon launch a cheaper MacBook with iPhone chip, what we know so far

ByAyushmann Chawla
Jul 01, 2025 02:43 PM IST

If priced right, the A18 MacBook could open up Apple’s ecosystem to a far broader audience.

Apple might finally break the $999 barrier for its MacBooks. According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is preparing to launch a new entry-level MacBook, powered not by its usual M-series chips, but by the A18 Pro, the same processor expected to debut in the iPhone 16 Pro series this year.

While hardware specs remain largely under wraps, the shift to the A18 Pro processor marks a significant departure from Apple’s norm.(REUTERS)
While hardware specs remain largely under wraps, the shift to the A18 Pro processor marks a significant departure from Apple’s norm.(REUTERS)

A new class of MacBook?

The model is expected to enter mass production in late 2025 or early 2026, with Kuo hinting that Apple is planning to produce between 5–7 million units in 2026, signalling confidence in its appeal. It could feature a 13-inch display, matching the MacBook Air’s screen size, and may come in new colour options such as silver, pink, and yellow.

While hardware specs remain largely under wraps, the shift to the A18 Pro processor marks a significant departure from Apple’s norm. Until now, every Apple Silicon Mac has relied on M-series chips, known for their high performance and energy efficiency in laptop-class workloads.

What can the A18 Pro do?

Despite being designed for iPhones, the A18 Pro chip is no slouch. Early benchmark leaks suggest a single-core score of ~3500 and multi-core score of ~8780, putting it roughly on par with the original M1 chip from 2020. While it falls behind the newer M4 chip in multi-core performance, it still offers more than enough power for everyday computing, especially for students, casual users, and budget-conscious buyers.

Most daily tasks like web browsing, document editing, video streaming, and even light photo work are single-core intensive, meaning the average user won’t feel a significant slowdown.

Why is this a big deal?

Apple has never released a MacBook priced below $999, the current starting price of the base MacBook Air M2. With this new model, the company appears ready to enter truly affordable laptop territory for the first time.

If priced right, potentially in the $700–$800 range, the A18 MacBook could open up Apple’s ecosystem to a far broader audience. It might also help Apple compete more directly with Chromebooks and Windows laptops in the education and entry-level markets.

While the device remains unofficial, the rumoured combination of Apple’s premium build, macOS experience, and competitive pricing could make this one of the most interesting product launches of 2026.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Apple may soon launch a cheaper MacBook with iPhone chip, what we know so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

You may be interested in

Apple MacBook Air 13 Inch (M4, 2025)

  • Midnight
  • 16GB RAM
  • 13.60-inch Display Size

₹93,990

Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U Processor

₹77,990

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur)

  • Gold
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
  • LED

₹80,990

Check Details

23% OFF

Lenovo LOQ (83DV007GIN) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)

  • Luna Grey
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
  • Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor

₹86,990

₹112,990

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air 13 Inch (M3, 2024)

  • Midnight
  • 8GB RAM
  • 13.60-inch Display Size

₹97,990

Check Details

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024)

  • Mist Blue
  • 16GB RAM
  • 15.60-inch Display Size

₹96,990

Check Details

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED 2024

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
  • 14.00-inch Display Size

₹89,990

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air 15 Inch (M4, 2025)

  • Midnight
  • 16GB RAM
  • 15.30-inch Display Size

₹124,900

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023)

  • Midnight
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.30-inch Display Size

₹134,990

Check Details

MacBook Pro 14 Inch (M3, 2023)

  • Silver
  • 8GB RAM
  • 14.20-inch Display Size

₹139,900

Check Details

20% OFF

Apple MacBook Air 15 Inch (M3, 2024)

  • Midnight
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.30-inch Display Size

₹139,990

₹174,900

Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 13 Inch 2022

  • Midnight
  • 8GB RAM
  • 13.30-inch Display Size

₹116,990

Check Details

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+)

  • Cool Silver
  • 16GB RAM
  • 15.60-inch Display Size

₹124,990

Check Details

Asus ProArt PZ13 (2024, Copilot+)

  • Nano Black
  • 16GB RAM
  • 13.30-inch Display Size

₹119,990

Check Details
Find more laptops ...
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On