Apple may soon launch a cheaper MacBook with iPhone chip, what we know so far

Apple might finally break the $999 barrier for its MacBooks. According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is preparing to launch a new entry-level MacBook, powered not by its usual M-series chips, but by the A18 Pro, the same processor expected to debut in the iPhone 16 Pro series this year. While hardware specs remain largely under wraps, the shift to the A18 Pro processor marks a significant departure from Apple’s norm.(REUTERS)

A new class of MacBook?

The model is expected to enter mass production in late 2025 or early 2026, with Kuo hinting that Apple is planning to produce between 5–7 million units in 2026, signalling confidence in its appeal. It could feature a 13-inch display, matching the MacBook Air’s screen size, and may come in new colour options such as silver, pink, and yellow.

While hardware specs remain largely under wraps, the shift to the A18 Pro processor marks a significant departure from Apple’s norm. Until now, every Apple Silicon Mac has relied on M-series chips, known for their high performance and energy efficiency in laptop-class workloads.

What can the A18 Pro do?

Despite being designed for iPhones, the A18 Pro chip is no slouch. Early benchmark leaks suggest a single-core score of ~3500 and multi-core score of ~8780, putting it roughly on par with the original M1 chip from 2020. While it falls behind the newer M4 chip in multi-core performance, it still offers more than enough power for everyday computing, especially for students, casual users, and budget-conscious buyers.

Most daily tasks like web browsing, document editing, video streaming, and even light photo work are single-core intensive, meaning the average user won’t feel a significant slowdown.

Why is this a big deal?

Apple has never released a MacBook priced below $999, the current starting price of the base MacBook Air M2. With this new model, the company appears ready to enter truly affordable laptop territory for the first time.

If priced right, potentially in the $700–$800 range, the A18 MacBook could open up Apple’s ecosystem to a far broader audience. It might also help Apple compete more directly with Chromebooks and Windows laptops in the education and entry-level markets.

While the device remains unofficial, the rumoured combination of Apple’s premium build, macOS experience, and competitive pricing could make this one of the most interesting product launches of 2026.