Apple officially teases new launch, it’s likely to be a powerful…

Apple has officially started teasing its next big product announcement, and all signs point towards the launch of the new M5-powered MacBook Pro. The hint came directly from Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Something powerful is coming." Apple's teasers are rarely random, and this one seems packed with subtle hints.

The post was accompanied by a short teaser graphic that, while cryptic, left little to the imagination, showing the distinct side profile of a MacBook Pro.

A teaser filled with clues

Apple’s teasers are rarely random, and this one seems packed with subtle hints. Observers quickly noticed that the MacBook silhouette in the image appears to be blue, potentially suggesting a new Sky Blue colour variant, similar to that seen on the MacBook Air and iPhone Air.

Even more telling is the “V-shaped” formation of the laptop in the teaser, widely interpreted as a nod to the Roman numeral V, hinting at the long-awaited M5 chip. Adding to the speculation, Joswiak’s caption, “Mmmmm”, contains five ‘M’s, which many fans are reading as a playful confirmation of the M5 processor.

While Apple has not yet revealed a date, Joswiak ended his post with the classic tease: “Coming soon.”

What to expect from the upcoming event

According to reports from Bloomberg and other Apple insiders, the company is preparing a line-up refresh that could include the M5 MacBook Pro, a new iPad Pro, and possibly an update on the Apple Vision Pro.

The M5 MacBook Pro is expected to launch first, with Pro and Max configurations likely arriving early next year. The new chip is rumoured to bring faster performance, better energy efficiency, and improved AI capabilities, marking Apple’s continued focus on blending on-device intelligence with power efficiency.

A powerful close to the year

If confirmed, the M5-powered MacBook Pro would mark one of Apple’s most significant updates of 2025, continuing the company’s steady move away from Intel-era hardware towards its own Apple Silicon ecosystem.

For now, the teaser has done exactly what Apple intended, set the internet buzzing. And if the “five M’s” mean what we think they do, we may be just days away from seeing Apple’s most powerful MacBook yet.