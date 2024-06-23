Apple plans to integrate AI tech from various companies, Meta also in talk

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating its generative AI model with Apple's newly announced AI system for iPhones, according to the Wall Street Journal. Customers cheer as they enter Apple Inc.'s store during its opening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Samsul Said/Bloomberg)

Apple has broader plans to incorporate technology from various AI companies into its devices. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also in discussions with Alphabet's Google, its long-time search partner, and other AI companies, including those in regions like China where OpenAI's ChatGPT is banned.

At its developer conference earlier this month, Apple unveiled a range of AI features across its apps and operating systems, along with a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into its devices.

Apple said that its AI is designed with privacy "at the core," utilising a blend of on-device processing and cloud computing to enable these new capabilities.

AI startup Anthropic has been in talks with Apple to integrate its generative AI into Apple Intelligence, said the report, citing sources familiar with the matter.

These discussions are still in progress and may not result in finalised agreements. However, successful deals would help AI companies achieve broader distribution for their products.

The financial details of these potential deals are unclear, but talks have included the possibility of AI companies selling premium subscriptions through Apple Intelligence.

Additionally, AI search startup Perplexity has also been in discussions with Apple about integrating its generative AI technology into Apple Intelligence.

Apple aims to differentiate itself from competitors like Microsoft and Google by emphasising privacy as a core feature.

