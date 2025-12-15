Apple quietly upgrades your iPhone with iOS 26.2 update: See what’s changed

Apple has released iOS 26.2 just weeks before the end of 2025, bringing a larger update than many users expected. The software is now rolling out to supported iPhones and adds new controls, app updates, safety alerts, and security fixes. Apple also addressed user feedback on recent design changes and expanded features across Music, Podcasts, Reminders, Health, and AirDrop. Apple has rolled out iOS 26.2 with new controls, app updates, and key security fixes.(PTI)

Anyone using an iPhone 11 or later can install iOS 26.2. To update, open Settings, tap General, then Software Update, and select iOS 26.2. Apple has dropped support for the iPhone XR and XS series, while all newer models, including the latest iPhones, remain eligible.

Also read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: 5 Key upgrades you need to know

Lock Screen and Media App Updates

One of the most noticeable changes arrives on the Lock Screen. Apple has added controls for the Liquid Glass interface. Users can now adjust how transparent the Lock Screen clock appears using a slider. This option allows users to reduce or increase the effect based on personal preference.

Apple Music also gets a long-requested feature. With iOS 26.2, users can view song lyrics without an internet connection. Once a song downloads, its lyrics remain accessible even when the device is offline.

Podcast listeners will see multiple updates in the Podcasts app. Episodes now include auto-generated chapters that appear as markers in the player, which makes navigation easier. Transcripts show mentions of other podcasts, which allows users to follow them directly. The app also displays links mentioned during episodes on the episode page.

Also read: Google Flights’ hidden trick that can save you thousands on holiday travel bookings

Reminders, Sleep Tracking, and Safety Alerts

The Reminders app now includes alarms. When creating a reminder, users can mark it as urgent and set an alarm or timer that triggers when the reminder becomes due. This change helps ensure important tasks do not go unnoticed.

Apple has also revised how sleep data appears in the Health app alongside watchOS 26.2. The Sleep Score now uses a 100-point scale based on sleep duration, bedtime consistency, and interruptions. Each category contributes a fixed number of points, with eight hours of sleep required to reach the full score for duration.

Safety features expand in iOS 26.2 with added alert options. These include warnings for events such as earthquakes and other threats, which users can manage under notification settings.

Also read: How to turn off the camera swipe gesture on the iPhone lock screen

Other Improvements

Security remains a key focus of this release. Apple has fixed multiple vulnerabilities affecting the browser engine and system kernel. These flaws could allow harmful code execution or unauthorised access. Apple released the update after issuing cyber threat alerts to users in several countries, warning of targeted spyware activity.

Other updates include new sorting options in the Games app library and added verification steps for AirDrop transfers with unknown contacts. Together, these changes make iOS 26.2 a release worth installing.