Apple slashes price of 10th-generation iPad by 5000. Check details

Apple has slashed the price of its 10th generation iPad in India, with the rate cut coming almost a year after the device was launched in the country (on October 18, 2022). At the time of launch, the Wi-Fi models of the new iPad had a starting price of ₹44,900, while the Wi-Fi+ Cellular models came at a starting rate of ₹59,900.

The latest iPad line-up saw the additions of the 10th generation iPad as well as the new iPad Pro models. (HT photo)

The drop in the device's cost is due to Apple's ongoing Diwali sale in India.

Apple iPad 10th-generation current India price

Now, the 10th-generation iPad is available for ₹39,900, a straight ₹5000 off. On top of this, buyers get to avail an instant cashback of ₹4000. The final price, therefore, is ₹35,900, which is ₹3000 more than the price of the 9th-generation model.

The tech giant has, however, not given rate cuts for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, as well as the aforementioned 9th-generation iPad.

Apple iPad 10th-generation: Specifications

(1.) It has a larger (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display, with that for the preceding version (9th) being 10.2-inch. The larger size makes the display brighter and sharper, making the screen ideal for videos, games, and creative projects.

(2.) It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which also powers the iPhone 12 lineup. This means that it can even handle demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and multi-tasking.

(3.) On the camera front, the Centre Stage is an improvement over the camera unit on the previous version. With a wider field of view, Centre Stage lets you capture more people, as well as background, in video calls.

(4.) Also, Centre Stage automatically keeps you in the centre of the frame, even as you move around.

(5.) Other features include a longer-lasting battery, more storage options, a USB-C port, and more.

