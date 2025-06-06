Apple taps Tata for iPhone and MacBook repairs in India

Apple has officially partnered with India’s Tata Group to handle iPhone and MacBook repairs in the country, Reuters reported this week, a significant shift that underlines India’s rising importance in Apple’s global strategy. Tata will now take over after-sales repair operations from Wistron’s Indian subsidiary.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

From Wistron to Tata: Repair Ops Transition

Tata will now take over after-sales repair operations from Wistron’s Indian subsidiary, ICT Service Management Solutions. The repairs, including advanced tasks like motherboard fixes and screen replacements, will be centralised at Tata’s Karnataka campus. This is the same facility that already assembles iPhones for both domestic consumption and export.

While Apple’s authorised service centres across India will continue to handle standard repairs, more complex cases will now be routed through Tata’s site. This move not only streamlines service delivery but further embeds Tata as a key player in Apple’s India operations.

Strengthening Apple’s India Ties

Tata already operates three Apple-related facilities in southern India and is reportedly the first Indian company to take on full-scale iPhone assembly. Now, with repairs added to the portfolio, the company is extending its control across more of the iPhone lifecycle, from manufacturing to servicing.

Apple's expanding relationship with Tata comes amid growing efforts to reduce reliance on China for both manufacturing and logistics. With tensions between the US and China continuing to simmer, India has emerged as a more geopolitically stable and cost-effective partner.

Rising Sales, Growing Market

Apple shipped a record 11 million iPhones in India in 2024, growing from a mere 1% market share in 2020 to around 7% today, according to Counterpoint Research. The company is also on track to open its third retail store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia, a clear sign of rising consumer demand.

This growing installed base naturally demands stronger service and repair infrastructure, which the Tata partnership appears poised to deliver.

Refurbished iPhones Next?

Industry watchers believe the move could signal more than just a service overhaul. According to Prabhu Ram of CyberMedia Research, “Tata’s deepening partnership with Apple could also pave the groundwork for Apple directly selling refurbished devices in India, like how it does in the United States.”

Apple has yet to officially confirm plans for refurbished sales or comment on the repair transition. But with Tata now managing both production and post-sale support, the groundwork is clearly being laid for a more integrated, and potentially circular, Apple ecosystem in India.