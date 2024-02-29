 Apple to reveal AI plans later this year: CEO Tim Cook - Hindustan Times
Apple to reveal AI plans later this year: CEO Tim Cook

Apple to reveal AI plans later this year: CEO Tim Cook

Reuters |
Feb 29, 2024 09:40 AM IST

The iPhone maker sees ‘incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI,’ he said during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Apple plans to disclose more about its plans to put generative artificial intelligence to use later this year, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc. (File Image/Bloomberg)
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc. (File Image/Bloomberg)

Cook said that the iPhone maker sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more."

Also Read: Apple pulls the plug on its billion-dollar car project

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which are weaving them into products.

On Wednesday, Cook argued that AI is already at work behind the scenes in Apple's products but said there would be more news on explicit AI features later this year. Bloomberg previously reported Apple plans to use AI to improve the ability to search through data stored on Apple devices.

"Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there's no better computer for AI on the market today," Cook said.

Apple shareholders on Wednesday rejected a measure asking the company to disclose more information about how it uses artificial intelligence in its business and its ethical guidelines for the technology.

The proposal, which did not pass but won 37.5% of votes cast, was put forth by the pension trust of the AFL-CIO, the largest American labor union federation, which has also proposed AI measures at other technology companies.

Compared to other leading technology companies, Apple has been behind the curve on disclosing ethical guidelines regarding the use of artificial intelligence," Brandon Rees, deputy director for corporations and capital markets with the AFL-CIO, said in statement. "We hope that Apple will enhance its disclosure practices on this important issue to investors and other stakeholders."

A similar proposal will be heard at Walt Disney's annual meeting in April.

At Apple, the AFL-CIO asked for a report on the company's use of AI "in its business operations and disclose any ethical guidelines that the company has adopted regarding the company’s use of AI technology."

In its supporting statement in Apple's proxy materials, the AFL-CIO wrote that "AI systems should not be trained on copyrighted works, or the voices, likenesses and performances of professional performers, without transparency, consent and compensation to creators and rights holders."

Apple opposed the measure, saying that disclosures could tip its hand on strategy as it competes against rivals in the fast-moving AI field.

