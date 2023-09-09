Apple Wonderlust Event: iPhone 15 Pro likely to retain starting price of $999

Apple is gearing up for its annual 'Wonderlust' event scheduled for September 12 at 10:30pm IST, and tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the new iPhone line-up. While there was speculation about a potential price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro, recent reports indicate that it will likely retain its starting price of $999 (in India iPhone 14 Pro price starts at ₹1,19,990).

An Apple Inc. store in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)

According to TrendForce, the smaller Pro iPhone model is expected to maintain its $999 starting price, with Apple keeping the same storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB) but increasing the RAM to 8GB for the iPhone 15 Pro, Live Mint reports. This suggests that prospective buyers can still get the 128GB model for $999, dispelling rumours of a potential price increase.

However, reports indicate that the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max may take a different pricing route, potentially starting at $1199, a $100 hike compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. This potential increase is likely due to the introduction of various new features in Apple's flagship iPhone.

In addition to the pricing details, the upcoming iPhone lineup includes the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. These models are set to feature improved Dynamic Island and an upgraded 5G chip. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with redesigned features, including slimmer bezels and refined corner curvature, and they will feature a titanium frame instead of the stainless steel used in previous versions.

Apple enthusiasts can also expect the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The event, likely to be pre-recorded, is also going to unveil new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Adding to the excitement, there's speculation that the event will introduce a USB-C AirPods Pro Case. In addition to hardware, the Apple Wonderlust Event will likely unveil the iOS 17 updates too.

