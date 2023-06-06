Apple Design Awards 2023: Headspace, Duolingo, Flighty… Check out the 12 winners | List

During the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced its recognition of the top design apps and games on its platform. (Here is our comprehensive coverage of Apple WWDC 2023)

A total of 12 software - six games and six applications - were adjudged winners of the coveted awards from six different categories. Here is a detailed list.

Inclusivity category:

The finalists were

1. Anne developed by Alessandro Di Maio.

2. Universe - Website Builder developed by Universe Exploration Company

3. Passenger Assistance developed by TRANSREPORT

4. stitch. developed by Lykke Studios

5. Ancient Board Game Collection developed by Klemens Strasser

6. Finding Hannah developed by Fein Games GmbH

The winners

Universe — Website Builder won the award in this category as the best inclusive app and stitch. won the award in the game segment.

Universe - Website Builder was awarded for enabling users to create “their own space on the web through inclusive, thoughtful design.” The stitch. game won the award for supporting multiple languages, and custom accessibility options for those with colour blindness, low vision, and motion sensitivities features.

Delight and Fun category:

The finalists were

1. Duolingo developed by Duolingo Inc.

2. CREME developed by The CREME Group Inc.

3. Chantlings developed by IORAMA

4. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! developed by GAME FREAK Inc.

5. Knotwords developed by Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger

6. Afterplace developed by Evan Kice

The winners

And the winners in this category were Afterplace and Duolingo.

Duolingo app was awarded for revamping the design of both interface and content, making it “even easier and more enjoyable to start learning a new language.” Afterplace, is an adventurous indie game that has a huge open world, full of hidden secrets, treasures, and creatures.

Interaction category:

The finalists were

1. Shuffles by Pinterest developed by Pinterest Inc.,

2. Tide Guide: Charts and Tables developed by Condor Digital LLC

3. Flighty developed by Flighty LLC,

4. Automatoys developed by Idle Friday LTD

5. Railbound developed by Afterburner

6. Kimono Cats developed by HumaNature Studios Inc.

The winners

Flighty and Railbound bagged the awards.

Flighty app is a flight tracker, travel planner, airport navigator, and concierge. Railbound mobile game is a puzzler in which "conductors of all ages" arrange train cars in their proper order .

Social Impact category:

The finalists were

1. Duolingo developed by Duolingo Inc.

2. Sago Mini First Words developed by Sago Mini

3. Headspace developed by Headspace

4. Hindsight developed by Team Hindsight

5. Endling developed by HandyGames

6. Beecarbonize developed by Charles Games s.r.o.

The winners

In this category, the award went to the Headspace app and Endling game

Headspace continues to set the benchmark for meditation and mental health applications, according to Apple, because of careful design decisions, an outstanding UI, and a recognised, comfortable graphical style. In the Endling mobile game, players take on the role of a fox attempting to navigate a country ravaged by natural calamity and human impact.

Visuals and Graphics category:

The finalists were

1. Any Distance developed by Any Distance Inc.,

2. Gentler Streak Health Fitness developed by Gentler Stories LLC,

3. Riveo developed by Forge and Form GmbH

4. Diablo Immortal developed by Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

5. Resident Evil: Village developed by CAPCOM Co. Ltd.

6. Endling developed by HandyGames.

The winners

Here, Any Distance app and Resident Evil: Village game were adjudged winners.

Any Distance is a fitness tracker app that gives workout stats in the form of dynamic charts and graphs, rotating 3D maps complete with elevation reports, and even in augmented reality. Resident Evil: Village is a Mac game of horror adventure using the combined powers of Apple silicon, ProMotion, and Metal 3.

Innovation category:

The finalists were

1. SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App developed by SwingVision Inc.

2. Camo Studio developed by Reincubate Ltd.

3. Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker developed by Rise Science Inc.

4. Resident Evil: Village developed by CAPCOM Co. Ltd.

5. stitch. developed by Lykke Studios

6. MARVEL SNAP developed by Second Dinner.

The winners

In this category, SwingVision: A.I. Tennis app and MARVEL SNAP game were declared winners.

Apple says that SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App uses the combined powers of artificial intelligence and Neural Engine to serve as a tennis coach that can help with every aspect of the user's game. MARVEL SNAP is a collectable card mobile game that has been awarded for its 3D parallax graphics, animations, and haptics.

