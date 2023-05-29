Apple WWDC 2023: How to get free tickets to attend in-person event in California

With barely a week left for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023), the tech giant has already revealed the full schedule and timings of each event. The highly anticipated conference offers developers an opportunity to gain insights about the company’s latest features and how to incorporate them in their products. The week-long event from June 5 - 9, which kicks off with a keynote, will also present the most updated versions of its operating systems.

This year, Apple is expected to offer a sneak peek of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 and AR/VR headset.(REUTERS)

Similar to previous years, most of the WWDC events can be livestreamed with the ‘special event’ at the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino being the only in-person session. Developers who are able to get tickets for the in-person event on June 5 can watch the keynote, the State of the Union, and interact with other attendees and Apple employees. Select members of the media have also been invited to attend the keynote, as per Tech Crunch.

The events, including online sessions, labs, and activities, will also be telecast on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV, and YouTube.

How to get WWDC tickets?

Apple randomly selects developers and students who apply on the Special Event at Apple Park page on the Apple Developer website to enjoy the invitation-only event in California.

Deadline to request WWDC tickets

The deadline to submit your ‘request to attend’ was April 4. Successful applicants would have received any email by April 5 confirming their non-transferable invitation.

Cost of WWDC tickets?

Earlier, Apple used to charge $1,599 for WWDC tickets. However, since 2020, Apple has implemented a ballot system to give away tickets for free to the event that’s telecast online, too.

Who can apply for WWDC tickets?

Tickets are not open to the general public. Check list below to know if you’re eligible to enter the lottery for a free ticket:

Members of Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program

2. Alumni of Apple Entrepreneur Camp

3. Swift Student Challenge winners (2020 to 2022). A separate random selection process will be held for the 2023 winners.

How to apply for WWDC 2023 tickets

To win a chance to attend the in-person event, visit the Apple Developer portal and select the ‘request to attend’ tab. Sign into your Apple Developer account. Only those enrolled in Apple's Developer Program by paying $99 annually or with a complimentary membership, such as by winning the Swift Student Challenge can access this. The screen will show the Attendee option with two options to choose from - one for the person’s name linked to the Apple ID you used, the other for an attendee in the 13-17 age group. After cross checking the details, such as name and email address, click submit.

People, who have won tickets and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been requested to skip the in-person WWDC event. Although there are no mandatory rules on social distance or wearing masks, attendees are expected to follow Covid-appropriate protocol to ensure safety of health.

