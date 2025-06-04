Apple WWDC 2025 likely to have more software-related updates than AI- Details

Apple to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9, 2025, which is next week. As we wait to hear Apple’s innovation and upcoming plans for the year, rumours surrounding the next generation of software have been circulating all over the internet. For starters, Apple is expected to change the names of the software to match the year of launch. It is suggested that it will help users better understand the software they are using for future purposes. Additionally, reports around the WWDC 2025 also suggest that this year, Apple may not majorly focus on AI, as its software updates will take the centre stage. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on iOS 26, then here’s everything we know so far. Know what the new generation Apple software has in store for users ahead of WWDC 2025.(Apple)

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Apple Intelligence may not be the focus this year

This year, we had greater hopes from Apple for AI innovations with new features and greater integration. While the WWDC may include Apple Intelligence-related announcements, but it may take a back seat this year. Apple analyst Mark Gurman, in a report, also highlighted that “the conference may be a letdown from an AI standpoint.” While AI may not be the greater focus this year, as Gurman says it's Apple’s “gap year” for AI, the company may introduce a new software development kit (SDK) that will allow third-party developers to access Apple Intelligence tools in their services.

Also read: iOS 19 to take to boost iPhone’s battery life with help of AI

Apple WWDC 2025: Expected software updates

The event will mainly focus on new generation software upgrades for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other Apple products. Reportedly, Apple is planning to introduce the software platforms with an entirely new look, feel, and function. The new-gen software may come with similar user interface (UI) elements across products. This year, Apple is taking major design inspiration from VisionOS, bringing translucent icons, a camera app, and another interface to the devices.

Alongside a major design revamp, Apple is expected to introduce a new gaming app, which is expected to focus on video games. This app may work as a dashboard, allowing users to keep track of achievements, the leaderboard, etc.

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

As of now, Apple has made several managerial and team changes to build AI from scratch. This may also include a new architecture for Siri to integrate Apple Intelligence. However, these features may not roll out till 2026. Therefore, if you are expecting major AI announcements, then this may not be the right year.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air LATEST specs, features, and price