Apple’s big retail push in India is reportedly paying off; $9 billion revenue tipped as new stores open

Apple is rapidly expanding in India, with the Cupertino-based tech giant opening several new retail stores in the market. Most recently, the brand launched two outlets, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. In line with this development, the company has reportedly posted annual sales revenue of nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, according to Bloomberg. The figures highlight rising consumer demand for its devices as Apple continues to strengthen its retail presence in India. A father explores the latest Apple Watch lineup with his son at the new Apple Koregaon Store in Pune.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Bloomberg reports that Apple’s revenue rose by about 13% over the 12 months through March, up from $8 billion a year ago, citing a private source. The majority of sales were driven by iPhones, while MacBook computers also proved popular during this retail push.

Four Official Stores In India Now, Alongside Official Website

There are now four official Apple stores in the country, with more expected soon. The company already had two outlets: Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, and this week added Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Both stores feature the same facilities as the other two and meet the company’s global quality standards. Each store has an Apple Genius Bar for product support, a dedicated pickup zone for online orders, daily Today at Apple sessions to educate customers on devices, and topics like artificial intelligence, and photography, as well as Business Pros to help enterprises grow.

As with all Apple facilities in India and abroad, the two new stores operate on 100% renewable energy and are carbon neutral. Apple is not stopping here, as it reportedly plans to open additional outlets in Mumbai and NCR soon.

This expansion aligns with Bloomberg’s report suggesting that Apple’s revenue in India continues to grow, showing that the company’s retail and sales strategies are moving hand in hand.