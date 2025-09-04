Apple Koregaon Park Store opens doors in Pune: Families, students turn up ahead of iPhone 17 event

Apple finally opened the doors of its new Koregaon Park Store in Pune to customers and fans today, September 4, at 1 PM. The Apple Koregaon Park Store is situated inside the popular KOPA Mall in Pune’s Koregaon Park (hence the name). The store is the workplace of 68 team members, as per Apple, who hail from 11 different states across India. And like most Apple facilities, it too runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral to operate. An Apple Koregaon Park employee demonstrates iPad's functionality to school students.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

At the store, we at Hindustan Times saw people of different ages, grandparents, young parents with kids, and more, excitedly visiting the store to check out their city’s own official Apple Store in person, just days ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch. Also, Apple handed out limited first-day tote bags and stickers with Apple Koregaon Park branding on them to first-day attendees.

Check out the visuals we captured at the Apple Koregaon Park Store, showcasing the diverse set of people who visited:

A father explores the latest Apple Watch lineup with his son.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

A school student checks out the iPhone 16 mobile phone.(Shaurya Sharma)

An Apple fan with a placard saying: Apple, welcome to Pune (translated).(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Apple fans awaiting the store opening.(Shaury Sharma - HT)

Apple Koregaon Park saw a big turnout at Day-1, on September 4.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Apple Koregaon Park Key Details

Apple Store Pune Location: Apple Koregaon Park is now open inside the KOPA Mall in Pune. To reach the store, you just need to enter from the main entrance, walk about 30 to 40 metres, and then you will see the Apple Store on the left.

Apple Koregaon Park Has The Genius Bar: Like other Apple Stores in India, Koregaon Park too has the Genius Bar to offer support, guidance, and, of course, product purchases and more.

Support And More: The Apple Store team will also offer personalised setup and support, step-by-step guidance on how to switch to iOS, and will also facilitate other Apple programmes such as Apple Trade-In and Financing.

Dedicated Pickup Zone For Online Orders: You can simply order your Apple gadgets on Apple’s Indian website, and then instead of getting them delivered to your home (if you are feeling adventurous or simply want Apple staff’s guidance in person).

Dedicated Business Support: There are dedicated business teams that will offer help and guidance to support businesses.

Today At Apple: As a major appeal, Today at Apple sessions are a mainstay at Apple Koregaon Park too, which are free and intended to help users learn and boost their creativity.