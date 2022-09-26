Home / Technology / Apple's festive season sale begins. Check out deals, discounts on iPhones

Apple's festive season sale begins. Check out deals, discounts on iPhones

technology
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Apple is offering discounts on its products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch during its festive sale.

The Apple iPhone 14 was launched on September 7.(Vishal Mathur / HT Photo)
The Apple iPhone 14 was launched on September 7.(Vishal Mathur / HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Apple on Monday kickstarted its festive season sale, offering discounts and deals on its online store. The technology giant is offering deals on all products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods. The company is also offering discounts on the purchase of iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and even iPhone 13 models. It is expected that the buyers will also get free AirPods along with the iPhone models.

Last year, Apple had launched iPhone 13 with a price tag of 79,900. After it launched the latest iPhone 14 series, the price was decreased to 69,900. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Mini costs 64,900. The company is offering 7,000 discount by using HDFC Bank and American Express credit. You can also avail a discount of up to 22,000 on exchanging your iPhone 11 for iPhone 13, a report by Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan states. You can also buy Apple iPhone 13 at 57,990 through Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

As mentioned earlier, all the iPhones are being sold at an instant discount of 7,000 for users who shop using HDFC Bank credit card or American Express card. You can avail a discount of up to 46,120 on exchanging your old iPhone for a new one, subject to working condition of your existing smartphone. There is also an option to buy iPhone using EMI. E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are also offering exciting deals and discounts on the Apple products during their ongoing mega sale.

In a latest development, the Cupertino-based technology giant said it is excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The new iPhone 14 will be manufactured from iPhone assembler Foxconn's facility at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
apple inc. iphone
apple inc. iphone

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out