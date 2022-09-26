Apple's festive season sale begins. Check out deals, discounts on iPhones

Apple on Monday kickstarted its festive season sale, offering discounts and deals on its online store. The technology giant is offering deals on all products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods. The company is also offering discounts on the purchase of iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and even iPhone 13 models. It is expected that the buyers will also get free AirPods along with the iPhone models.



Last year, Apple had launched iPhone 13 with a price tag of ₹79,900. After it launched the latest iPhone 14 series, the price was decreased to ₹69,900. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Mini costs ₹64,900. The company is offering ₹7,000 discount by using HDFC Bank and American Express credit. You can also avail a discount of up to ₹22,000 on exchanging your iPhone 11 for iPhone 13, a report by Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan states. You can also buy Apple iPhone 13 at ₹57,990 through Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.



As mentioned earlier, all the iPhones are being sold at an instant discount of ₹7,000 for users who shop using HDFC Bank credit card or American Express card. You can avail a discount of up to ₹46,120 on exchanging your old iPhone for a new one, subject to working condition of your existing smartphone. There is also an option to buy iPhone using EMI. E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are also offering exciting deals and discounts on the Apple products during their ongoing mega sale.



In a latest development, the Cupertino-based technology giant said it is excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The new iPhone 14 will be manufactured from iPhone assembler Foxconn's facility at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

