Apple’s key AI leader, Ruoming Pang to join Meta Platforms- All details

Apple’s executive, Ruoming Pang, who was leading the company’s AI team, is set to join rival Meta Platforms, as per a report by Bloomberg. Pang was overseeing Apple’s foundation models team, which has about 100 employees contributing to the development of the company’s large language models. It is being highlighted that Meta is offering huge pay packages to its AI engineers, making it one of the reasons for the major shift from Apple to Meta. Reportedly, Pang will manage Meta’s new Superintelligence Labs division, which is envisioned for the company’s AI development. Apple AI head is said to be leaving the company to join Meta Platforms at a huge pay package.(Unsplash)

Apple AI leader to join Meta’s AI division

Ruoming Pang is reported to have joined Meta’s new AI development team dubbed Superintelligence Labs. While the news has not been confirmed, Bloomberg reported that a source close to the matter highlighted Pang’s major shift from Apple to Meta Platform. He played a crucial role in leading Apple’s AI division, which was responsible for bringing features such as summaries, Priority Notifications, and Genmoji.

It is also rumoured that Meta is offering tens of millions of dollars on a yearly basis to bring Pangs into its AI development team. Well, it is not the first time that Meta has done such a high-scale hiring, as it has also hired engineers from competitors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Scale AI. While Pang will be part of Meta’s new AI division, the team will be headed by Alexandr Wang, who is titled as Meta’s chief AI officer.

Now, what does it mean for Apple? Well, Apple is just getting started with its AI journey, and Pang’s exit could come as a major setback. The company is already running behind schedule in comparison to its competitors, like Google and Samsung. Additionally, Apple is also under much pressure to deliver promised features on time, since several delays have been reported over the past year. As of now, Apple’s major AI developments are being overlooked by Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi and Mike Rockwell. Therefore, we do not expect a roadblock, but a major shift in operations.

