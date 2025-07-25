Assassin’s Creed Shadows update brings New Game Plus, level cap boost and story DLC

Ubisoft has announced a New Game Plus mode for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set to launch next week. Although the game is a single-player experience, Ubisoft continues to support it with regular updates similar to live service multiplayer games. The company has released a detailed summer update roadmap filled with several key additions and improvements. Ubisoft will add new Game Plus mode and expansions to Assassin’s Creed Shadows starting next week.(Xbox)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: New Game Plus and Level Cap Expansion

The first major update, which will introduce the New Game Plus mode and increase the level cap, will arrive on 29 July. This mode will become available once players finish the main story, allowing them to replay the game either from the beginning or from when the Hideout first unlocks. Players can keep all their gear, skills, and progression from their previous playthrough, making it more engaging to revisit the game.

Alongside New Game Plus, Ubisoft will raise the level cap from 60 to 80 and add new ranks for Knowledge and Mastery skills. The update will also bring new hideout buildings and enhancements to the Forge system. Additionally, the update introduces a third Shadow Project, which acts like a battle pass, offering fresh rewards for players to earn.

A second update is scheduled for early September and will focus on quality-of-life changes. This includes adding the ability to skip the time of day, unlocking the frame rate limit on PC, and simplifying how players remove the fog of war from the open-world map. These improvements aim to enhance gameplay in preparation for the final update in the summer roadmap.

Claws of Awaji Expansion Coming in Mid-September

The last update, releasing on September 16, will launch the Claws of Awaji expansion. This expansion will add over ten hours of new story content, a new region to explore, and introduce new weapons, abilities, outfits, and enemies. Players who pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Shadows will receive the Claws of Awaji expansion for free, but they must complete the main story before starting it.