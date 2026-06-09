Asus ExpertBook Ultra X7 series: 5 Reasons professionals may want to consider it

The business laptop market is changing as AI tools become part of everyday work. Professionals now expect more than fast performance and long battery life. They need devices that can handle AI-assisted tasks, video meetings, data-heavy workloads, and remote collaboration without compromising portability.

Check out these Asus ExpertBook Ultra X7 series laptops to boost your productivity. (ASUS)

Asus is targeting this segment with its latest ExpertBook lineup. The company has introduced the Asus ExpertBook Ultra, alongside new additions to the ExpertBook P series, aimed at professionals and enterprise users looking for performance, security, and mobility in one package.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra: Key Features

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra sits at the top of the company's business laptop portfolio. Weighing just 0.99kg, the laptop uses a magnesium-aluminium chassis designed for users who travel frequently or work across multiple locations.

It runs on Intel Core Ultra Series processors and integrates AI-focused capabilities for tasks such as content creation, productivity workflows, and multitasking. Asus offers configurations with up to 64GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage, making it suitable for handling large files and multiple applications simultaneously.

The laptop features a 14-inch 3K OLED display designed for detailed visuals and an improved viewing experience. Audio is handled by a six-speaker setup that includes dual-magnetic woofers and dedicated tweeters with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB-A ports, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 7 support. On the security front, the device includes TPM 2.0 and biometric authentication features aimed at business users and enterprise deployments.

Asus also claims the laptop meets military-grade durability standards and can deliver up to 26 hours of battery life. Fast charging support is included as well.

Asus ExpertBook P3 and P5 Series

Alongside the Ultra, Asus has expanded its ExpertBook P series with the P3 and P5 models. These laptops are available in both 14-inch and 16-inch variants to cater to different work requirements.

The ExpertBook P5 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, while the P3 series is positioned as a more accessible option with lower-tier configurations. Both series support DDR5 memory and SSD storage to ensure responsive performance during daily workloads.

One notable aspect of the P-series lineup is upgradeability. Asus has designed these laptops with support for future memory and storage upgrades, which can help extend device lifespan.

The laptops also feature spill-resistant keyboards and comply with military-grade durability standards. Users can choose between OLED and IPS display options, depending on their requirements.

For connectivity, the series supports Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 7. Asus has also included AI-powered collaboration features such as live translation, meeting summaries, and noise cancellation tools. Battery capacities go up to 70Wh, with support for fast charging and portable power solutions.