ASUS ROG Xbox Ally series gaming handheld launched in India, starting at Rs…

ASUS and Microsoft have launched the ROG Xbox Ally series in India, featuring two handheld gaming devices, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Both models are now available for pre-order through ASUS stores, eShop, Amazon, and Vijay Sales, with deliveries beginning October 16, 2025. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Ally X gaming handhelds launched in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said the ROG Xbox Ally lineup aims to expand portable gaming options for Indian players. He noted that the series combines computing power and portability to allow gamers to play without restriction.

ASUS ROG and Xbox Collaboration

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are co-developed by ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Microsoft’s Xbox division. Their design borrows elements from the Xbox Wireless Controller, such as contoured grips, impulse triggers, HD haptics, and customizable rear buttons. The controls are intended to offer familiarity for console players while ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions.

ROG Xbox Ally Series: Specifications and Performance

Both gaming handhelds are powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 processors, designed for compact gaming systems. The ROG Xbox Ally X uses the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit for AI-driven performance. It comes with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and an 80Wh battery to support extended gameplay.

The standard ROG Xbox Ally features the Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery. Both models use Radeon’s FSR, RSR, and AFMF technologies for smoother graphics and frame enhancement.

Each device has a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Connectivity and Design

The ROG Xbox Ally X includes USB4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, DisplayPort 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a UHS-II microSD card slot. These options allow players to connect accessories or expand storage.

ASUS has worked on maintaining a balance between performance and portability. The ROG Xbox Ally X weighs 715 grams, while the base model weighs 670 grams.

Price, Availability, and Launch Offers

Both models will go on sale in India starting October 16, 2025. The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at Rs. 69,990, and the ROG Xbox Ally X costs Rs. 1,14,990.

ASUS is offering special pre-order benefits. The first 100 customers who pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally X can get a reward package worth Rs. 16,947, including a ROG Slash Sling Bag and a one-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, for Rs. 499. Buyers of the ROG Xbox Ally can access similar rewards for Rs. 1,499.

Customers can redeem these offers by generating a coupon code through the ASUS website during the pre-order period and validating it on asuspromo within 20 days of delivery.