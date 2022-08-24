Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme also on Paytm app. Check your eligibility

Online payments app Paytm has now introduced Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance to enable users to check their eligibility, the company said in a statement.



The Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme is the flagship initiative of the Narendra Modi government which aims for ‘digital transformation in healthcare sector’.



This is aligned with the Indian government’s mission to drive digital transformation in healthcare, the company said. With the Paytm app, the users can now access the list of private and government hospitals which offer the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The users will be able to locate the nearest hospital enrolled under the scheme and also access the entire spectrum of health insurance.



The users can show their health cover details on their phone to the hospital counselors and the staff, Paytm said.

“We remain committed to driving digital inclusion in India and online healthcare is an important part of it. The integration of PMJAY health cover on the Paytm app will offer eligible users seamless access to government health schemes,” a Paytm spokesperson said in a statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh per family a year. As per the scheme, a patient's hospitalisation expenses, post-hospital care, food, medicine, diagnostic and laboratory test facilities are also covered. It also includes Covid-19 treatment.

The users can also call the government helpline number 14555 for offer 24X7 assistance on the policy.



How to check eligibility

Here's how you can check your eligibility on the Paytm app.



STEP 1: Login to the Paytm app.



STEP 2: Under Paytm health, click PMJAY option.



STEP 3: Tap on Check Eligibility option.



STEP 4: Enter your state and fill details like name, ration card, HHD number, mobile number etc.



STEP 5: The user details with family members will be displayed if you are eligible.

