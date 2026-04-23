Beat the heat instantly: Best juicers for fresh summer drinks at home (2026 picks)

Store-bought juices, no matter how convenient they might be and no matter what they claim, often come loaded with added sugar, food colours, flavouring agents and preservatives. They also have very less fruit content, which is exactly what you don't need, especially not in summers when a glass of cold juice can give you instant energy and keep you hydrated. Solution? The solution is to get a juicer and make fresh juice at home. Home made juices are not just more hygienic but also healthier than store-bought juices. What's more? You can create something sweet like watermelon juice for afternoons or a blend for morning, the possibilities are endless.

Factors to consider while buying a juicer

Juicers come in with varying capacities and motor power.

That said, there are some factors that you need to keep in mind before you buy a juicer for your home. Here's what you need to know:

- Type of juicer: There are two types of juicers available in the market. First is centrifugal juicers, which are high-speed machines with spinning blades to extract juice. They are fast, affordable and require less prep time. They are also noisier and generate a bit of heat that reduces the shelf life of the juice to about 24 hours. Second is the cold press juicers, which use a slow-turning screw to squeeze the juice from the fruit. They offer quitter operations and are better at preserving nutrition. They're also slower and more expensive than centrifugal juicers.

- Type of produce: If you plan to extract juice from hard fruits and vegetables like carrots and pineapples, a centrifugal model is sufficient. However, if you are looking for a model that can help you with extracting juice from vegetables like spinach and wheatgrass, a cold-press juicer would be a better choice.

- Cleaning preferences: No matter what you pick, juicers need to be cleaned and dried thoroughly after every use to prevent molds, which is why it becomes important to get a machine that is easy to clean, especially if you plan to use it frequently. For that, look for dishwasher safe parts. Also, centrifugal juicers are easier to clean owing fewer parts and less complex design. However, they do require more scrubbing of their mesh baskets. Cold press juicers often take longer to clean due to more components and a complex design.

{{^usCountry}} - Feeder Tube Size: A wide feeder tube size means that it can take whole fruits, which in turn would save you chopping time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Feeder Tube Size: A wide feeder tube size means that it can take whole fruits, which in turn would save you chopping time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} - Noise Level: Centrifugal juicers are often louder and noisier due to their high speed motors. Cold press juicers make less noise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Noise Level: Centrifugal juicers are often louder and noisier due to their high speed motors. Cold press juicers make less noise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So, if you are looking for a juicer for your home that you can use to make fresh fruit (or vegetable) juice everyday, I have curated a list of the best juicers for summers (2026) in India for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of juicers, which includes manual, centrifugal and cold-press models, read a bunch of Reddit posts on juicers, their technology and nutritional benefits of each model, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon. Best juicers for summer of 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, if you are looking for a juicer for your home that you can use to make fresh fruit (or vegetable) juice everyday, I have curated a list of the best juicers for summers (2026) in India for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of juicers, which includes manual, centrifugal and cold-press models, read a bunch of Reddit posts on juicers, their technology and nutritional benefits of each model, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon. Best juicers for summer of 2026 {{/usCountry}}

This juicer by Philips features a compact and user-friendly design that focuses on producing quick, hassle-free citrus juices. It features a sleek black-and-orange design with a transparent 1L bowl that lets you monitor juice extraction. It is powered by a 25W motor, which uses 2-way rotation for better juice yield and includes dual-sized cones to handle different fruits. The adjustable pulp selector adds convenience, while its lightweight build makes it easy to carry and clean. It is ideal for everyday juicing needs and it has received 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Type Citrus press juicer / centrifugal Capacity 1L No. of Jars 1 (integrated bowl) Maximum Power 25W Reasons to buy Easy to use Value for money buy Good juice output Easy to clean Reasons to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its product quality and they consider it easy to clean and use. They also like that it extracts maximum juice. However, its durability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its good extraction of juice and ease of cleaning.

This juicer by Rico is a budget-friendly appliance built for slow extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables. It features a compact ABS plastic body, anti-drip spout to prevent spills, and a dual-speed motor for handling both soft and hard produce efficiently. It has a wide feeding chute that reduces prep time, while the stainless steel filter ensures smoother juice output. It has a powerful 350W copper motor in its core, which balances performance and affordability. It has received 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Type Cold-press Capacity Varies by container setup No. of Jars 1 Maximum Power 350 Watts Reasons to buy Easy to assemble and clean Great performance Good juice extraction Quiet operations Reasons to avoid Plastic build feels average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its product quality and its juice extraction capabilities. They also appreciate its silent operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its good extraction of juice, value for money buy and ease of cleaning.

This juicer by Sujata is designed for heavy-duty home and commercial use. It features a sturdy build with a wide feed chute that allows whole fruits to be processed with minimal prep. It is powered by a 900W motor with double ball bearings, which operates at around 22,000 RPM, ensuring fast and efficient juice extraction. It has honeycomb filter mesh that enhances juice yield and smoothness, while the detachable pulp container supports continuous operation. It can run for up to 90 minutes non-stop. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Type Centrifugal Juicer Capacity NA No. of Jars 1 (juicer unit, no separate jars) Maximum Power 900 Watts Reasons to buy Good juice extraction Easy to use Easy to clean Reasons to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its product quality and its ease of use. However, its performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its ease of use and good juice extraction capabilities.

This cold-press juicer by INALSA is designed for fast and efficient juice extraction. It features a sturdy build with a 3-inch wide feeding tube, which allows you to juice whole fruits with minimal prep. It is powered by a 900W copper motor, which can extract juice in seconds, which makes it ideal for busy mornings. It has an anti-drip nozzle, which ensures mess-free operation, while the stainless steel mesh filter improves juice yield. It offers multiple speed settings and a large pulp collector, which balances speed and convenience. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Type Centrifugal Juicer Capacity 1L juice jar + 1L pulp collector No. of Jars 1 juice jar (with separate pulp container) Maximum Power 900 Watts Reasons to buy Good juice extraction Easy to use and clean Value for money buy Reasons to avoid Average built

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its performance and juice extraction capabilities. They also like its ease of cleaning. However, its build quality has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its ease of use and good juice extraction capabilities.

This juicer by Philips features a compact yet efficient centrifugal design that is aimed at everyday use. It features a sleek, space-saving build with a direct-serve spout that lets you juice straight into your glass. It is powered by a 500W motor, which handles fruits and vegetables quickly, while the QuickClean technology and smooth surfaces allow cleaning in under a minute. The integrated pulp container keeps everything tidy, and the drip-stop spout prevents mess. It can store up to 1.5L juice in one go. It has received 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Type Centrifugal Juicer Capacity Up to 1.5L juice output No. of Jars 1 (integrated pulp container system) Maximum Power 500 Watts Reasons to buy Good juice extraction Easy to use and clean Value for money buy Reasons to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of cleaning, assembly, and user-friendly operation. Buyers also like that it extracts maximum juice from fruits and vegetables. However, its reliability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its ease of use and cleaning and good juice extraction capabilities.

The InstaCuppa Juicer is a compact, user-friendly appliance that is designed for quick daily juicing. It features a sleek, ergonomic build and it comes with one-button automatic operation, which makes it ideal for hassle-free use. It is powered by a 180W motor, which efficiently extracts juice from citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and sweet lime. It comes with a BPA-free plastic body which ensures safety, while the 250ml container suits single servings. Its lightweight, portable design makes it perfect for small kitchens or travel use. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Type Electric Citrus Juicer (centrifugal) Capacity 250 mL No. of Jars 1 (integrated juice container) Maximum Power 180 Watt Reasons to buy Good juice extraction Easy to use Good build quality Reasons to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this juicer to be of good quality, easy to use and clean. They also appreciate its performance. However, its durability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its ease of use and cleaning and good juice extraction capabilities.

This juicer by Borosil is designed for fast, everyday juicing and it comes with a sturdy stainless steel body and a modern, compact form factor. It is powered by a robust 500W motor, which delivers quick juice extraction, making it ideal for busy mornings. It has a wide feed chute, which reduces prep time by accommodating larger fruit chunks, and dual-speed control helps handle both soft and hard ingredients efficiently. It uses centrifugal technology, which ensures smooth juice output, and safety lock features enhance usability. It has received 3.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon

Specifications Type Centrifugal Juicer Capacity 1.5L juice collection (1.5L polycarbonate blending jar and 0.6L stainless steel dry/wet grinder jar) No. of Jars 1 juicer jar Maximum Power 500 Watts Reasons to buy Good juice extraction Easy to use Premium design Reasons to avoid Average reliability Average ease of cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this juicer to be easy to use and assemble. They also appreciate its appearance and usefulness. However, its reliability and ease of cleaning has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this juicer for its ease of use and good juice extraction capabilities.

Top 3 features of the Best juicers for summer of 2026 in India

NAME TYPE CAPACITY MAXIMUM POWER Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 Centrifugal 1L 25W Rico Cold Press Juicer with Ice Cream Maker Cold Press 1L 350W Sujata Powermatic Pro Juicer Centrifugal NA 900W INALSA Stainless Steel Electric Juicer Machine Centrifugal 1L 900W Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 Centrifugal 1.5L 500W InstaCuppa Citrus Juicer Electric Centrifugal 250mL 180W Borosil Primus Centrifugal 1.5L 500L

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smart TVs, including LCD, LED, QLED and OLED models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve tested hundreds of juicers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about juicers, their technology and nutritional benefits of each model. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a juicer in India Which type of juicer is best for home use in India? Centrifugal juicers are best for quick, everyday use, while cold press (slow) juicers are ideal for better juice quality and nutrient retention.

What motor power is ideal for a juicer? For centrifugal juicers, 500W–900W is ideal. For cold press juicers, 150W–250W is sufficient due to slower operation.

Which juicer is best for hard fruits and vegetables? Centrifugal juicers with higher wattage (800W+) are better for hard produce like carrots and beetroot.

What capacity should I look for in a juicer? For small families, 500ml–1L is enough. Larger families should consider juicers with 1L+ capacity or continuous pulp ejection.

How long does a juicer last? A good quality juicer can last 3–7 years depending on usage, maintenance, and build quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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