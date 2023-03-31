Bengaluru firm to fund employees' ChatGPT Plus subscriptions. Here's why

While fears abound over artificial intelligence replacing jobs, a Bengaluru-based company has offered to reimburse employees who have signed up for a ChatGPT Plus subscription. Vashistha Iyer, chief operating officer at Capitalmind, tweeted on Wednesday that the chatbot had increased the overall productivity by nearly five times. He also added that all employees could now perform complex analyses through ChatGPT ‘without code’.

ChatGPT Plus users, who have to pay $20 per month, can avail premium features like GPT-4. (Representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iyer wrote, “This week, we offered to reimburse everyone at capitalmind_in for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions. It’s already a 5x productivity booster across the board. Going from a hunch to a complex analysis otherwise impossible without code is now accessible to everyone.”

Iyer also predicted that junior analyst positions would soon be discontinued in innovative companies. Newbies in the field should tap AI to hone their skills and rise above mediocrity, he continued.

Also read: Twitter user explains how ChatGPT saved his dog's life: 'Can't imagine the future of medical diagnosis...'

“Newcomers will have to learn to leverage AI and build expertise in their fields. There will be no room for mediocrity,” wrote the investment research and wealth management startup CEO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding a to a question on the uncertainty of ceo roles in a company, Iyer replied that the current positions will keep evolving and Can't say that with certainty. Existing roles will change. New roles will evolve. All we can do is stay agile and keep upskilling - leveraging AI to complement our expertise.

ChatGPT Plus users, who have to pay $20 per month, can avail premium features like GPT-4. (Representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus users, who have to pay $20 per month, can avail premium features like GPT-4, quicker response time, priority access and more. The Microsoft-backed tool was launched in India this month.ChatGPT, which was earlier using previously-fed content in the system, can now access the internet, increasing its power.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is introducing new chat tools that can help cybersecurity teams ward off hacks and clean up after an attack. The latest of Microsoft’s AI assistant tools — Copilots— uses OpenAI’s new GPT-4 language system and data specific to the security field, the company said Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail