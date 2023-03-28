Twitter user explains how ChatGPT saved his dog’s life: 'Can't imagine the future of medical diagnosis...'

A Twitter user, in a long thread, recently explained how AI chatbot ChatGPT helped him find the correct diagnosis of the disease his dog was suffering from and eventually gave a “spot-on” solution to all the confusion regarding the treatment, which had stopped working on the pet. The most impressive part was how well it read and interpreted the blood test results, said the dog owner. (Pixabay/ Representative image)

“After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite a serious anemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well,” the person who goes by the name Cooper on the social platform wrote as he began narrating the whole experience of interacting with the chatbot.

“After a few days however, things took a turn for the worse.”

In the following tweets, he explained that the dog’s gums turned very pale, and upon further appointments with the vet, the blood test revealed an even more severe anemia, that was worse than the previous times.

“At this point, the dog's condition was getting worse and worse, and the vet had no clue what it could be,” he wrote stating that the vet ran more tests to rule out any other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases but came up negative.

Before getting his dog checked by another doctor, he thought to give ChatGPT a try to find out the possible diagnosis. “I gave it the actual transcribed blood test results from multiple days, and asked for a diagnosis,” he said.

The chatbot began its answer with a "I am not a veterinarian..." disclaimer as it listed out all the plausible underlying issues contributing to the anemia.

“I knew the 4DX test ruled out other coinfections, and an ultrasound ruled out internal bleeding, so that left us with one single diagnosis that fit everything so far: IMHA,” the Twitter user continued.

According to the University of Minnesota, Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia, or IMHA, is an autoimmune disease in dogs in which the body attacks its own red blood cells. This can lead to very low red blood cell counts (anemia) that require multiple blood transfusions.

The dog owner then went on to define how the diagnosis, predicted by GPT4, was confirmed by the second vet. He further informed that the dog has almost fully recovered now after proper treatment. “GPT-3.5 couldn't place the proper diagnosis, but GPT4 was smart enough to do it,” he said expressing shock over the future of medical diagnostics about 20 years from now.