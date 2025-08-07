Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Best 3 Star double door refrigerators for August 2025 from LG, Samsung and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 04:34 pm IST

Keep your food fresh and your energy bills low with the best 3-star double-door refrigerators in August 2025.

LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,190

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

CHECK DETAILS

Bosch Max Convert 368L, 3-Star, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator With Water Dispenser (CTC39S03DI, 6-in-1 Convertible, VitaFresh Technology, 2 Cooling System, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

CHECK DETAILS

Midea 233 L 3 Star, Frost Free Convertible 9 in 1, Real Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (MDRT359FGI28, Jazz Black) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (, GL-S262SESX, Ebony Sheen, Convertible) View Details checkDetails

A 3 star double door refrigerator is ideal for a family who want efficient cooling without spending too much on electricity. In this guide, we’ve shortlisted the best 3 star double door refrigerators you can buy in August 2025. These models come with smart features like inverter compressors, toughened glass shelves, and spacious storage, all packed into stylish designs. From trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool to budget-friendly options from Haier and Godrej, there’s something here for every home and budget.

Best 3 star double door refrigerators to keep food fresh and energy bills low
Best 3 star double door refrigerators to keep food fresh and energy bills low

The LG 240L refrigerator suits small families, offering smart inverter technology for efficient, quiet operation. It features convertible compartments, multi-air flow cooling, and a 29L veggie tray for ample storage. Auto defrost prevents ice buildup, while toughened glass shelves handle heavy loads. There’s an anti-bacterial gasket and stabilizer-free operation. Customers value its low noise, stability, and elegant look but report mixed cooling speed and durability, with some fridges stopping completely within months.

Specifications

Capacity
240L (181L fresh, 59L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Cooling
Multi-Air Flow
Convertible
functionality

Reasons to buy

Quiet, energy-efficient compressor

Convertible compartments increase flexibility

Reasons to avoid

Some units fail after a few months

Freezer cooling can be inconsistent

Click Here to Buy

LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its quietness, looks, storage, and value. Complaints focus on inconsistent cooling and sudden breakdowns.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for energy-efficient, whisper-quiet performance with flexible storage and stylish design for smaller households.

Samsung’s 236L refrigerator boasts convertible modes, an external temperature display, and a digital inverter compressor with a 20-year warranty, making it efficient and quiet. The fridge, fit for 2–3 people, offers toughened glass shelves, all-round cooling, and a big bottle guard. Customers love its fast cooling, low noise, and efficiency in power cuts, while some want a bigger veg box and note mixed storage experiences.

Specifications

Capacity
236L (183L fresh, 53L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star (229 kWh/year)
Technology
Convertible with digital display
Compressor
Digital Inverter (20-year warranty)
Cooling
All-round, frost free

Reasons to buy

Efficient, quiet compressor

Multiple convertible modes for flexible use

Reasons to avoid

Small vegetable compartment

Storage may be limiting for some

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight fast cooling, silent running, and great value. Some wish for bigger compartments.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for small families who want quiet, flexible, and efficient refrigeration with trusted Samsung reliability.

LG’s 242L Smart Inverter fridge offers quiet, energy-efficient operation and a modern, spacious design fit for up to three people. It features multi-air flow, an anti-bacterial gasket, deodorizer, and 29.1L veg tray. Auto defrost prevents ice buildup. While praised as value for money and flawless by some, others report occasional cooling issues and find the door storage small, with intermittent compressor noise.

Specifications

Capacity
242L (180L fresh, 62L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter (10-year warranty)
Cooling
Multi-Air Flow
Special Features
Deodorizer, Smart Connect

Reasons to buy

Quiet, energy-saving operation

Modern design and capacity for small families

Reasons to avoid

Door storage limited; occasional cooling issues

Some compressor noise reported

Click Here to Buy

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for design, value, and noiselessness. Some note limited storage and inconsistent cooling.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for households seeking energy savings, low-noise operation, and compact, modern design.

This 223L Godrej fridge uses an inverter compressor and offers six convertible freezer modes, advanced air flow for farm-fresh produce, and Nano Shield surface disinfection. Smart defrost and toughened glass shelves enhance usability. While praised for space and build in small families, users report mixed cooling and find noise levels intrusive, with some expressing disappointment in overall reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
223L (173L fresh, 50L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star (229 units/year)
Technology
Convertible 6-in-1 freezer
Compressor
Inverter
Shield
Nano Shield, Smart Defrost

Reasons to buy

Multiple convertible settings

Advanced disinfection and fresh features

Reasons to avoid

Can be noisy

Some report poor cooling and build

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its space, style, and flexibility but complain of loud operation and cooling failures.

Why choose this product?

Best for those wanting customizable freezer options and antibacterial technology at an affordable price.

The Samsung 419L Bespoke AI fridge features advanced cooling, digital inverter tech with a 20-year warranty, and five convertible modes. With WiFi and SmartThings control, it grants up to 10% energy savings. Twin Cooling Plus, an internal temp control, and premium build fit families of three to four. It’s praised for design, space, and quietness, though some report failures and inconsistent temperature after a year.

Specifications

Capacity
419L (324L fresh, 95L freezer)
Technology
Convertible 5-in-1, AI and app control
Energy Rating
3 Star (252 kWh/year)
Compressor
Digital Inverter (20-year warranty)
Cooling
Twin Cooling Plus, WiFi SmartThings

Reasons to buy

App connectivity and AI-driven modes

Quiet, spacious, and flexible operation

Reasons to avoid

Some users face breakdowns

Mixed performance after extended use

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for space, silence, and features, but some see failures and uneven cooling over time.

Why choose this product?

Choose for future-ready features, smart controls, and versatile storage in a stylish package.

This 330L Samsung AI fridge features frost-free, auto-defrost, and 5-in-1 convertible functionality. Digital inverter technology cuts power bills while optional app control adds convenience. Internal temp controls, anti-bacteria gasket, and toughened shelves complete the build. Users appreciate efficient cooling, app features, and energy savings, though some note freezer reliability issues and mixed compressor noise.

Specifications

Capacity
330L (255L fresh, 75L freezer)
Technology
Convertible 5-in-1, AI and app control
Energy Rating
3 Star (241 kWh/year)
Compressor
Digital Inverter (20-year warranty)
Type
Frost-free, SmartThings enabled

Reasons to buy

Intelligent controls and efficient cooling

Flexible compartment management

Reasons to avoid

Some report freezer malfunctions

Occasional compressor sound

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Liked for value, smart controls, and reliable cooling. Some experience freezer faults.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for tech-savvy families wanting flexibility and energy savings in a modern design.

The Bosch 368L refrigerator uses an inverter compressor for quiet efficiency and features a 2.5L built-in water dispenser, 6-in-1 convertible modes, and VitaFresh tech for food longevity. Adjustable glass shelves, multi-air flow, and a partitioned design increase ease. Customers like the size, energy savings, and style but report mixed cooling and creaking noises.

Specifications

Capacity
368L (303L fresh, 65L freezer)
Technology
Convertible 6-in-1, Vario Inverter
Water Dispenser
2.5L
Energy Rating
3 Star (258 units/year)
Type
VitaFresh, Multi-air flow

Reasons to buy

Integrated water dispenser, flexible settings

Premium build and energy savings

Reasons to avoid

Some malfunctioning units after a few months

Can be noisy during operation

Click Here to Buy

Bosch Max Convert 368L, 3-Star, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator With Water Dispenser (CTC39S03DI, 6-in-1 Convertible, VitaFresh Technology, 2 Cooling System, Shiny Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for space, design, and efficiency; some report noise and reliability problems.

Why choose this product?

Great for larger families wanting water dispensing, varied cooling, and energy conscious functionality.

Midea’s 233L convertible fridge stands out with nine convertible modes and real inverter technology for stable cooling. Freestanding and modern in design, it fits medium households, with three adjustable shelves and a 1-year warranty (10 on compressor). Customers rate it as quiet, spacious, and affordable, but point to varied cooling reliability and concerns about build quality.

Specifications

Capacity
233L
Technology
Convertible 9-in-1 modes
Compressor
Real Inverter (10-year warranty)
Type
3 Glass Shelves, 1 Drawer
Energy Rating
3 Star

Reasons to buy

Very flexible storage modes

Quiet, efficient build

Reasons to avoid

Inconsistent cooling

Build quality varies between units

Click Here to Buy

Midea 233 L 3 Star, Frost Free Convertible 9 in 1, Real Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (MDRT359FGI28, Jazz Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for storage, noise level, and price. Some disappointed by cooling and build issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose for adaptable storage options and affordable performance for smaller kitchen spaces.

IFB’s 241L double-door convertible offers 10 freezer/fridge modes, 360-degree cooling, and a quadra crisper system for storage flexibility. Its advanced inverter compressor brings energy savings and quiet operation; toughened shelves and antibacterial features add resilience. Customers value its storage space, design, and convertible features, rating it a good buy, though long-term reliability data is limited.

Specifications

Capacity
241L (177L fresh, 64L freezer)
Technology
Convertible 10-in-1
Compressor
Advanced Inverter
Cooling
360-degree circulation
Warranty
4 years machine, 10 years compressor

Reasons to buy

Versatile storage and cooling options

Consistent cooling, solid warranty

Reasons to avoid

Limited brand reputation for refrigeration

Long-term durability needs more feedback

Click Here to Buy

IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for space, design, and value. Storage and convertible features are favorites.

Why choose this product?

Great for those seeking convertible cooling, extra storage, and solid warranty coverage in a mid-size fridge.

LG’s 246L fridge features frost-free, auto-defrost function, smart inverter efficiency, and convertible compartments for flexible storage. There’s a deodorizer, express freeze, anti-bacterial gasket, and toughened shelves, making it versatile for a 2-3 member family. Customers like its value, cooling, and design; some, however, find the structure and door quality inconsistent.

Specifications

Capacity
246L (188L fresh, 58L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Technology
Convertible compartments, Express Freeze
Features
Anti-bacterial and deodorizer features

Reasons to buy

Efficient cooling and energy saving

Convertible operation for flexibility

Reasons to avoid

Build/door sturdiness inconsistent

Limited customer support reported

Click Here to Buy

LG 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (, GL-S262SESX, Ebony Sheen, Convertible)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for cooling and value; mixed views on build and durability.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for efficiency-minded buyers wanting convertible, well-featuring fridges with robust cooling power.

Factors to consider when buying a 3 star double door refrigerator

  • Capacity: Choose based on family size—230 to 340L suits most Indian homes.
  • Compressor Type: Inverter compressors offer quieter operation and better energy efficiency.
  • Cooling Technology: Look for frost-free models with multi-airflow or smart cooling systems.
  • Storage Design: Ensure toughened glass shelves, spacious door racks, and a large vegetable box.
  • Energy Rating: A 3 star rating ensures power savings without compromising on performance.

Why choose a 3 star rated double door refrigerator?

A 3 star refrigerator offers a good balance between power savings and cooling efficiency. It’s ideal for medium-sized families who want lower electricity bills without compromising on features like frost-free cooling and larger freezer space.

Is a double door refrigerator better than a single door?

Yes, double door refrigerators offer more space and better cooling distribution. They usually come with separate freezer compartments, frost-free technology, and better temperature control, making them more convenient for families and frequent users.

How much power does a 3 star double door fridge consume?

On average, a 3 star double door refrigerator consumes between 200 to 250 units annually, depending on size and usage. That’s significantly more efficient compared to 2 star models and offers long-term savings on electricity bills.

Top 3 features of best 3 star double door refrigerators

3 star double door refrigeratorsCapacityConvertible ModesKey Features
LG 240L Smart Inverter240LYes (2 comp.)Multi-Airflow, Silent, Stabilizer Free
Samsung 236L Convertible Inverter236LYesDigital Display, Power Cool, Fresh Room
LG 242L Smart Inverter242LNoDeo, Multi-Air Flow, Smart Connect
Godrej 223L AI Convertible223LYes (6-in-1)Nano Shield, Moisture, Smart Defrost
Samsung 419L Bespoke AI419LYes (5-in-1)WiFi, SmartThings, AI Energy Mode
Samsung 330L Bespoke AI330LYes (5-in-1)WiFi, AI Mode, Toughened Glass
Bosch Max Convert 368L368LYes (6-in-1)Water Dispenser, VitaFresh, Multi Air
Midea 233L Convertible 9-in-1233LYes (9-in-1)Sleek design, Freestanding
IFB 241L Tru Convertible 10-in-1241LYes (10-in-1)360° Cooling, Quadra Crisper, Extra-wide
LG 246L Smart Inverter Convertible246LYesExpress Freeze, Deodorizer

FAQs on 3 star double door refrigerators

  • Are 3 star double door refrigerators good for Indian summers?

    Yes, these refrigerators are designed to perform well even in high ambient temperatures, making them suitable for Indian weather conditions year-round.

  • Can I get a 3 star double door refrigerator under 25000?

    Yes, several brands like Haier and Godrej offer 3 star double door models starting around 23000 with essential features and decent capacity.

  • Do these refrigerators need a stabilizer?

    Most modern 3 star double door refrigerators come with built-in stabilizer support for voltage fluctuations, but it’s good to check the specs before buying.

  • Which brand is best for 3 star double door fridges?

    LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool are the top choices due to their reliability, after-sales service, and smart cooling technology. Haier and Godrej offer good value options too.

  • How long does a 3 star double door refrigerator last?

    With proper maintenance, these refrigerators typically last 10 to 12 years or more. Look for models with long compressor warranties for added peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

