 Best door locks for house: Trust these top 10 picks that keep your home secured and safe - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best door locks for house: Trust these top 10 picks that keep your home secured and safe

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 17, 2024 06:11 PM IST

Discover the best door locks for your home with our in-depth comparison guide, featuring detailed product details, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table.

When it comes to securing your home, choosing the right door lock is crucial. With the wide variety of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best door locks for houses, ranging from digital fingerprint locks to RFID and biometric options, to help you make an informed choice for your home security needs. We have provided detailed product descriptions, including specifications, pros, and cons, to make your decision-making process easier and more efficient.

10 best door locks for house
10 best door locks for house

1. LAVNA Digital Fingerprint Bluetooth Unlock

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

B08GXVZTS8

The LAVNA Digital Fingerprint Bluetooth Unlock door lock offers advanced security features with its digital fingerprint technology and Bluetooth connectivity. With easy installation and a sleek design, this lock provides convenience and safety for your home.

Specifications of LAVNA Digital Fingerprint Bluetooth Unlock

  • Easy installation
  • Digital fingerprint technology
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek design
  • Convenient and secure

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced security features

May require additional setup for Bluetooth functionality

Convenient Bluetooth connectivity

2. QUBO Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Stainless

B09M8QS88Y

The QUBO Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Stainless door lock combines fingerprint recognition with mechanical key access for added security. Its stainless steel construction ensures durability and reliability for your home protection.

Specifications of QUBO Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Stainless

  • Fingerprint recognition
  • Mechanical key access
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Durable and reliable
  • Enhanced security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Combines fingerprint and mechanical key access

May require periodic maintenance for mechanical components

Durable stainless steel construction

3. QUBO Essential Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical

B0BDFMGZVD

The QUBO Essential Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical door lock offers a seamless blend of fingerprint recognition and mechanical access, ensuring optimum security for your home. Its compact design and ease of use make it a convenient choice for households.

Specifications of QUBO Essential Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical

  • Fingerprint recognition
  • Mechanical access
  • Compact design
  • Easy operation
  • Seamless security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Seamless blend of fingerprint and mechanical access

May require occasional recalibration for fingerprint recognition

Compact and easy to use

Also read: Best smart door locks: Top 8 picks to keep your home safe and prevent intruders

4. Godrej Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Champagne

B0C2HKWHQ7

The Godrej Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Champagne door lock boasts superior fingerprint recognition technology and a mechanical backup for enhanced security. Its champagne-colored finish adds an elegant touch to your home entrance.

Specifications of Godrej Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Champagne

  • Superior fingerprint recognition
  • Mechanical backup
  • Champagne-colored finish
  • Enhanced security features
  • Elegant design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced fingerprint recognition technology

May require occasional maintenance for optimal performance

Elegant champagne finish

5. Yale YDME-50-NxT Installation

B08YRR3LH9

The Yale YDME-50-NxT Installation door lock offers cutting-edge security features with its digital interface and smart access controls. Its seamless integration with smart home systems makes it a top choice for modern households.

Specifications of Yale YDME-50-NxT Installation

  • Digital interface
  • Smart access controls
  • Seamless integration with smart home systems
  • Cutting-edge security features
  • Modern design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Cutting-edge security features

May require technical expertise for installation and setup

Seamless integration with smart home systems

6. Yale YDME-100-NxT Installation

B08YRRD6TX

The Yale YDME-100-NxT Installation door lock offers advanced access controls and security features for modern homes. With its sleek design and smart home integration, it provides convenience and safety for your household.

Specifications of Yale YDME-100-NxT Installation

  • Advanced access controls
  • Security features
  • Sleek design
  • Smart home integration
  • Convenient and secure

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced access controls

May require additional setup for smart home integration

Sleek design with smart home integration

7. Smart Ultra Group 3-Way Access

B09X765BK8

The Smart Ultra Group 3-Way Access door lock provides versatile access options with its fingerprint, PIN, and mechanical key entry. Its robust construction and multi-access features make it an ideal choice for homes and offices.

Specifications of Smart Ultra Group 3-Way Access

  • Fingerprint, PIN, and mechanical key entry
  • Versatile access options
  • Robust construction
  • Multi-access features
  • Ideal for homes and offices

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile access options

May require occasional maintenance for optimal functionality

Robust construction with multi-access features

Also read: Best Fingerprint door lock: Our top 8 picks to keep your home safe and secure when you are away

8. LAVNA Rfid Fingerprint Glass Remote

B07SXSBT3M

The LAVNA Rfid Fingerprint Glass Remote door lock offers a combination of RFID and fingerprint recognition for secure access. Its sleek glass design and remote operation make it a stylish and convenient choice for modern homes.

Specifications of LAVNA Rfid Fingerprint Glass Remote

  • RFID and fingerprint recognition
  • Sleek glass design
  • Remote operation
  • Secure access
  • Stylish and convenient

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Combination of RFID and fingerprint recognition

May require occasional calibration for optimal performance

Sleek glass design with remote operation

9. Godrej Solutions Plus Biometric Mechanical

B0BRD1XKVK

The Godrej Solutions Plus Biometric Mechanical door lock offers biometric access with a mechanical backup for reliable security. Its compact design and easy installation make it a practical choice for households and small businesses.

Specifications of Godrej Solutions Plus Biometric Mechanical

  • Biometric access
  • Mechanical backup
  • Compact design
  • Easy installation
  • Reliable security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Biometric access with mechanical backup

May require periodic maintenance for optimal functionality

Compact design with easy installation

10. UNIY Digital Fingerprint Included Features

B0BFFW365Y

The UNIY Digital Fingerprint Included Features door lock offers advanced biometric security with additional features for enhanced access control. Its user-friendly design and durable construction make it a reliable choice for modern homes.

Specifications of UNIY Digital Fingerprint Included Features

  • Digital fingerprint security
  • Included additional features
  • User-friendly design
  • Durable construction
  • Reliable access control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced biometric security with user-friendly design

May require occasional maintenance for optimal performance

Durable construction for reliable access control

Door locks for house Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypeFingerprint RecognitionMechanical Key AccessBluetooth ConnectivitySmart Access ControlsRFID and Fingerprint Recognition
LAVNA Digital Fingerprint Bluetooth UnlockYesNoYesNoNo
QUBO Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical StainlessYesYesNoNoNo
QUBO Essential Unlocking Fingerprint MechanicalYesYesNoNoNo
Godrej Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical ChampagneYesYesNoNoNo
Yale YDME-50-NxT InstallationNoNoNoYesNo
Yale YDME-100-NxT InstallationNoNoNoYesNo
Smart Ultra Group 3-Way AccessYesYesNoNoNo
LAVNA Rfid Fingerprint Glass RemoteYesNoNoNoYes
Godrej Solutions Plus Biometric MechanicalYesYesNoNoNo
UNIY Digital Fingerprint Included FeaturesYesNoNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The QUBO Unlocking Fingerprint Mechanical Stainless door lock stands out as the best value for money with its combination of fingerprint recognition and mechanical key access, providing enhanced security features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The LAVNA Digital Fingerprint Bluetooth Unlock offers the best overall features in the category. This innovative solution seamlessly integrates fingerprint recognition and Bluetooth connectivity to provide a secure and hassle-free unlocking experience. Gone are the days of fumbling for keys or worrying about forgotten passcodes; with LAVNA, accessing your belongings is as easy as a touch of your fingertip.

How to find the perfect door locks for house:

When choosing the perfect door lock for your home, consider the specific features that align with your security needs, such as fingerprint recognition, mechanical key access, or smart home integration. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your individual requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On