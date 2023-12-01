Best geysers under 20000: Top 10 picks to maximize your comfort

Finding the best geyser within a budget is not so easy, but with our guide, it is very much possible. The demand for a reliable and efficient geyser is increasing significantly. A warm bath can be a daily luxury, especially during the chilly months. However, choosing the right geyser that suits your needs and budget, particularly under ₹20,000, can be a difficult and time-consuming task. With numerous options available in the market, it's essential to make an informed decision.

Geysers have become an indispensable part of modern homes, providing comfort and convenience. The best geysers under ₹20,000 not only offer optimal heating efficiency but also come with features like energy savings, durability, and safety measures. This price range is perfect for those seeking a blend of quality and affordability. Whether you live in a joint family or a studio apartment, there's a geyser out there that fits your specific requirements. In this comprehensive guide, we will see the top 10 picks of geysers under ₹20,000, ensuring that you get maximum comfort without breaking the bank. We'll explore various aspects such as tank capacity, heating element quality, power consumption, and additional features like digital displays and remote control operations. These factors are crucial in determining the overall performance and user experience of the geyser.

Moreover, we understand the importance of durability and maintenance in the long run. Therefore, our selection includes products that are not only efficient in heating water but also easy to maintain, with corrosion-resistant tanks and quality construction. Additionally, we'll look at the warranty and after-sales services offered by different brands, which can be a deciding factor for many consumers. Safety is another vital aspect, especially in households with children and elderly members. Our top picks come equipped with safety features such as automatic cut-off, multi-function safety valves, and high-quality thermostats to prevent any accidents or overheating.

Our guide is here to help you consider all the factors, ensuring that you make a purchase that offers the best value for money and enhances your daily comfort. Keep reading to find out which geysers make the cut in our top 10 list!

Product List

1. V-Guard Pebble Shine 25 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust-proof ABS Body | BEE 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes | White-Grape Frost

This water heater delivers efficient and reliable performance for your home. Its 5-star energy rating means lower electricity bills thanks to thick insulation that retains heat well. Safety features like an IPX4 rating, thermal cut-out, and multi-function safety valve help prevent risks, while the anti-corrosive enamel coating and 2kW heating element ensure long product life. The high-rise suitability of up to 35 floors makes it a convenient apartment choice. Adjust the temperature control knob from 35 to 75 degrees Celsius to get hot water exactly as you need. An LED indicator shows power and heating status at a glance, while the rust-proof ABS outer body holds up well. Overall, this heater offers energy savings, safety, durability, and convenience in a compact, stylish design.

Specifications of

Capacity: 25 Litres

Body Material: Rust-proof ABS

Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

Tank Coating: Vitreous Enamel

Installation: Free PAN India installation & connection pipes included

Colour: White-Grape Frost

Pros Cons Rust-proof ABS body Relatively higher price BEE 5 Star rating May be too large for small households

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 10L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

This Bajaj water heater brings high performance and durability to your home. With Swirl Flow Technology, you'll get up to 20% more hot water thanks to optimized water circulation. The titanium armor and glass-lined tank fight corrosion and rust for a longer lifespan, while the magnesium anode protects against hard water erosion. The adjustable thermostat lets you set the exact temperature you want, and the PUF insulation keeps water hotter for longer. The 2000-watt heating element provides powerful heating, while the pressure resistance of up to 8 bars makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. Safety features include a child lock and a maximum temperature of 50°C to protect little ones. With a 1-year warranty on the product and 5-year warranty on the tank, this water heater ensures dependable, efficient hot water for years to come in a compact white design.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 10L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 10 Litres

Energy Rating: Star Rated

Tank Protection: Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology

Tank Lining: Glasslined

Installation: Wall Mounting

Warranty: 1 Year by Bajaj

Colour: White

Pros Cons Compact 10L size Only 1-year warranty Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Not suitable for large families

3. AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings

This water heater packs serious performance into a compact size. The ABS outer body provides durability, while the blue diamond glass-lined tank offers double the corrosion resistance. The 2000-watt heating element heats water up to 75 degrees Celsius to provide plenty of hot water for your high-rise home. Factory-set thermostats, a thermal cut-out, and a multi-function safety valve ensure safety and reliability. This AO Smith vertical storage water heater earns a BEE 5-star rating for superior energy efficiency, helping lower your utility bills. Small enough to fit in tight spaces yet mighty enough to meet your daily hot water needs, this vertical water heater is designed to deliver years of dependable service.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Body Material: ABS

Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

Tank Coating: Blue Diamond for enhanced durability

Suitable For: High-rise buildings

Pros Cons BEE 5 Star rating Premium pricing 25L capacity Not ideal for compact spaces

4. Activa 15Ltr Storage (2kva) Special Anti Rust Coated Geyser Heat-Max (0.7 MM SS Tank) With Digital Display Suitable For High Rise Buildings Comes with 5 Years Warranty (15 Ltr)

Featuring a stylish digital display, an advanced capillary thermostat for precise temperature control, and a powerful 2000W heating element, this geyser delivers fast heating and endless hot water. Made with a glass-lined tank for superior durability and corrosion resistance, plus an extra-thick magnesium anode rod to prolong its lifespan, this geyser has been built to last longer. The seven-tank processed sheet metal body with powder coating and ABS end caps protects against rust and corrosion, while the multi-functional valve is able to withstand high pressures of up to 8 bars, making it suitable for homes with pumping systems. With a 5-year warranty, this top-performing geyser brings reliability and endless hot water to your high-rise abode.

Specifications of Activa 15Ltr Storage (2kva) Special Anti Rust Coated Geyser

Capacity: 15 Litres

Tank Material: 0.7 MM Stainless Steel with Anti-Rust Coating

Features: Digital Display

Suitable For: High Rise Buildings

Warranty: 5 Years

Pros Cons Anti-Rust Coated SS Tank May not suit very large families Digital Display

5. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

With a 2000W heating element and 8 bar pressure rating, this 25L water heater delivers hot water for all your needs. The Feroglas Tech tank with a single weld design is made from superior steel for superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, ensuring a longer life. The anode rod and stainless steel core work together to protect the tank from corrosive elements, while the special catalyst fights corrosion to prolong the life of the heater. A 5-star BEE rating means lower electricity bills, while the IPX4 rating ensures protection from splashes. The color-changing LED ring knob indicates the real-time water temperature, so you get the perfect heat every time. Wall-mounted for easy installation, this compact water heater is stylish, efficient, and powerful enough to meet the demands of any home.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Installation: Wall Mounting

Colour: White and Blue

Pros Cons BEE 5 Star rating Premium pricing 25L capacity Not ideal for compact spaces

6. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

This stylish V-Guard water heater brings high-tech heating performance to your home in a sleek white finish. Its 5-star energy efficiency and thick CFC-free insulation ensure maximum heat retention, while its corrosion-resistant enamel coating and Incoloy 800 heating element provide long-lasting performance even in hard water. Safety is assured through an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out, and multi-function safety valve that prevents issues like excessive pressure buildup. The result is hygienic, odor-free water for your entire family and the peace of mind that comes from a product designed and built in India to the highest standards. Installation is available for just Rs. 50. With the ability to withstand up to 8 bar pressure; this 25-liter heater is suitable for high-rise buildings up to 35 floors and pressure pump applications, all while maintaining a stylish silhouette in your home.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Safety: Advanced 4 Level Safety

Colour: White

Pros Cons 5 Star energy rating Higher cost 25 Litre capacity Could be too large for individuals

7. Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser, White and Black, Wall Mount)

Offering energy-efficient and reliable heating, this Crompton storage water heater keeps your water hot and ready when you need it. The 15-liter tank provides enough hot water for basic daily tasks without wasting energy heating more than required. The 5-star rating and 2000-watt heating element ensure fast recovery and high efficiency, while the corrosion-resistant plastic and nickel-coated heating element work hard to withstand hard water. Multiple safety features, including a thermal cut-out and pressure relief valve, provide peace of mind, keeping your home safe from leaks or overheating mishaps. Compact and wall-mountable, this basic water heater promises dependable hot water without frills to meet all your everyday hot water needs in an efficient, safe, and affordable package.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Colour: White and Black

Installation: Wall Mount

Pros Cons 5 Star energy efficiency Limited 15L capacity Wall Mount design

8. BLOWHOT Spring 25L Storage Water Heater Geyser | BEE 5 Star Rating | Metallic Body | Copper Heating Element | PUF Insulation | 5-Year Warranty | With Installation - (White)

This BLOWHOT 25L storage water heater ensures ample hot water for your large family or daily needs. With BEE 5-star efficiency, you save energy and costs while enjoying consistent hot water. Its 25L capacity, metallic body, and copper heating element provide rapid heating and durability for years of use. PUF insulation minimizes heat loss to keep water hotter for longer between uses. The glass-lined tank resists corrosion to extend the life of your water heater. Installation is included so you can enjoy hot showers in minutes.

Specifications of BLOWHOT Spring 25L Storage Water Heater Geyser

Capacity: 25 Litres

Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

Body Material: Metallic

Heating Element: Copper

Insulation: PUF

Warranty: 5 Years

Installation: Includes installation

Colour: White

Pros Cons BEE 5 Star Rating Higher price bracket Metallic body Not compact for small spaces

9. Racold Andris Slim 30L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater(Geyser) White | Space Saving | Shower Ready Indicator | Children Care Mode |Faster Heating

This slim space saver from Racold is a high-efficiency storage water heater that provides hot water fast. Titanium Plus technology ensures durability and resistance to water impurities, while the powerful heating element delivers hot water up to 25% faster. An easy-to-use temperature knob lets you adjust the heat to your liking, and an indicator light signals when water is ready. Flexomix technology mixes hot and cold water slowly for longer-lasting hot water with less need for reheating. The compact, stylish design fits easily into small spaces and is ideal for urban homes. Racold has earned numerous awards for energy efficiency and product excellence, including Superbrand status and 10 BEE awards, making this a smart, eco-friendly choice for your home.

Specifications of Racold Andris Slim 30L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 30 Litres

Orientation: Horizontal

Features: Shower Ready Indicator, Children Care Mode, Faster Heating

Colour: White

Pros Cons Energy Efficient High-end pricing 30L capacity for larger needs Horizontal design not for all spaces

10. DIGISMART 25 LTR Storage 2 KVA 5 Star ABS Top Bottom, HD ISI Element Geyser with Special Anti-Rust Coated 304 L SS TANK with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty

This storage geyser’s advanced capillary thermostat lets you choose the perfect temperature for your comfort and seasonal needs, while the 2000-watt thick heating element ensures fast heating anytime. The magnesium anode rod acts as an additional layer of corrosion protection to prolong the geyser's life and the powder-coated seven-tank processed sheet metal body shields against rust. Safety features include an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out, and heavy-duty ISI-marked heating element to ensure years of reliable operation. The adjustable outer thermostat and free installation kit make setup simple, offering convenient hot water right when you need it.

Specifications of DIGISMART 25 LTR Storage 2 KVA 5 Star ABS Top Bottom, HD ISI Element Geyser

Capacity: 25 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: 304 L Stainless Steel with Special Anti-Rust Coating

Features: HD ISI Element, Adjustable Outer Thermostat

Warranty: 5 Years

Installation: Free Installation Kit included

Pros Cons 5 Star efficiency Large for small households

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V-Guard Pebble Shine 25 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust-proof ABS Body | BEE 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes | White-Grape Frost 25 Litres Capacity ABS Body Stylish Design Bajaj New Shakti Neo 10L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White 10 Litres Capacity Special Anti-Rust Coated Swirl Flow Technology AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings 25 Litres Capacity Energy Efficient Superior Energy Efficiency Activa 15Ltr Storage (2kva) Special Anti-Rust Coated Geyser Heat-Max (0.7 MM SS Tank) With Digital Display Suitable For High Rise Buildings Comes with 5 Years Warranty (15 Ltr) 15 Litres Capacity Energy Efficient Digital Display Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting 25 Litres Capacity Energy Efficient Stylish Design V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White 25 Litres Capacity Metallic Body Advanced 4 Level Safety Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser, White and Black, Wall Mount) 15 Litres Capacity Energy Efficient Stylish Design BLOWHOT Spring 25L Storage Water Heater Geyser | BEE 5 Star Rating | Metallic Body | Copper Heating Element | PUF Insulation | 5-Year Warranty | With Installation - (White) 25 Litres Capacity ABS Top Bottom PUF Insulation Racold Andris Slim 30L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater(Geyser) White | Space Saving | Shower Ready Indicator | Children Care Mode |Faster Heating 30 Litres Capacity Energy Efficient Shower Ready Indicator DIGISMART 25 LTR Storage 2 KVA 5 Star ABS Top Bottom, HD ISI Element Geyser with Special Anti-Rust Coated 304 L SS TANK with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty 25 Litres Capacity Energy Efficient Adjustable Outer Thermostat

Best overall product

Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater helps ensure you never run out of hot water. With a 25-liter capacity, 2000-watt heating power, and 8 bar pressure rating, it generates enough hot water for even larger households. The 5-star energy efficiency saves on your utility bills, while the IPX4 water-resistant coating prolongs its lifespan. The incoloy heating element and stainless steel anode rod protect the tank from corrosion and calcification, keeping it performing dependably for years. A color-changing LED ring conveniently indicates the water temperature at a glance, so you always know when your hot shower is ready.

Value for money product

Racold Andris Slim 30L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater(Geyser) is a high-efficiency storage water heater that provides hot water fast. Titanium Plus technology ensures durability and resistance to water impurities, while the powerful heating element delivers hot water up to 25% faster. An easy-to-use temperature knob lets you adjust the heat to your liking and an indicator light signals when water is ready. Flexomix technology mixes hot and cold water slowly for longer-lasting hot water with less need for reheating. The compact, stylish design fits easily into small spaces and is ideal for urban homes. Racold has earned numerous awards for energy efficiency and product excellence, including Superbrand status and 10 BEE awards, making this a smart, eco-friendly choice for your home.

How to find the most ideal Geyser model under 20,000?

Understanding your needs is the most important factors to consider when looking for the best geyser under 20000. Here’s a guide to help you choose the right one:

Assess Your Needs: Determine the size of your household and the average hot water requirement. Larger families might need geysers with a higher capacity (15-25 liters), while smaller families or bachelors can opt for lower capacities (6-10 liters).

Energy Efficiency: Look for geysers with a higher BEE star rating, as they are more energy-efficient and can help save on electricity bills. Geysers with PUF insulation are also a good choice as they retain heat for a longer period.

Heating Element Quality: The heating element should be efficient and suitable for hard water usage if applicable in your area. Copper and glass-lined heating elements are generally more durable.

Safety Features: Prioritize geysers with safety features like automatic thermal cut-off, pressure release valves, and anti-corrosion elements. This is crucial to prevent overheating and high-pressure hazards.

Brand and Warranty: Opt for a reputable brand known for quality and reliability. Check the warranty period, especially for the heating element and the inner tank, as these are critical components.

Additional Features: Some geysers come with extra features like digital displays, remote controls, and adjustable temperature settings. While these may not be essential, they can enhance convenience and user experience.

Installation and Maintenance: Consider the ease of installation and maintenance. Some brands offer free installation, while others might charge extra. Also, consider the after-sales service and availability of spare parts.

Customer Reviews and Feedback: Look at customer reviews and feedback for the models you’re considering. Real-world experiences can provide insights into performance, durability, and service quality.

Budget Allocation: While staying under ₹ 20,000, try to allocate your budget to prioritize essential features over luxury ones. It’s better to invest in a geyser with solid basic features than to overpay for advanced but non-essential functions.

20,000, try to allocate your budget to prioritize essential features over luxury ones. It’s better to invest in a geyser with solid basic features than to overpay for advanced but non-essential functions. Compare and Shop Around: Finally, compare different models and brands for the features and prices. Don't hesitate to look for discounts, special offers, or seasonal sales to get the best value for your money.

