Best phones under 25000 in 2025: Poco X7 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and more

The Republic Day sale is starting next week on Amazon and Flipkart, which means several electronic items and gadgets such as smartphones, earbuds, laptops, and others will be available at huge discounts. Therefore, if you are planning to do a smartphone upgrade this season, then you might want to check out this list consisting of some of the top smartphone models under Rs.25000 from leading brands such as Poco, Motorola, Samsung, and others. Some of the smartphones are new releases, whereas some models became very popular during launch in 2024. Check out the list to pick the best smartphones as per your preferences. Here are the best phones under ₹ 25000 in 2025.(mi.com)

Best phones under ₹ 25000 in 2025

Poco X7 Pro: The smartphone was recently launched in India with some high-end specs but in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Poco X7 Pro features a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, it is priced at just Rs.249999 for an 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Another feature-filled smartphone under Rs.25000 is the Redmi Note 14 Pro which comes with an eye-catching design. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, 5110 mAh battery, 50MP main camera, and more advanced features. The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs.24999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: This is one of the classiest mid-range smartphones with some competitive specifications and features. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main and 13MP ultrawide camera, capturing promising images. Now, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available at Rs. 24999 for 8GB + 128GB.

Nothing Phone 2a: While the Phone 2a was launched early in 2024, it is still considered to be one of the popular mid-rangers with some powerful features. The Nothing Phone 2a is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12G RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone can be bought under Rs.25000 with e-commerce offers.

Samsung Galaxy A35: The Samsung Galaxy A35 is another feature-filled smartphone that offers some powerful features. The smartphone is backed by a Samsung Exynos 1380 Octa-core processor paired with 8 GB RAM. It also comes with a triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and more.