Best room heater brands in India: Top 10 heating solutions

Introduction

A good brand always assures you that you're investing in quality, reliability, and efficiency, especially when it comes to finding the best room heaters in India. The importance of a dependable room heater becomes paramount in maintaining a comfortable and cosy home environment in cold winters. Market brings a variety of options, with top brands offering advanced features that cater to diverse needs and preferences.

Focusing on reputable brands is crucial as you want quality products. These brands have not only established their mark through consistent performance but also through innovative technologies that enhance user experience and safety. From energy-efficient models to elegant designs that complement your decor, the market is brimming with options that promise to make cold nights more bearable. The ideal room heater should offer a perfect blend of functionality and convenience. It should be powerful enough to heat your space efficiently yet operate quietly and safely. Features like adjustable thermostats, multiple heating modes, and overheat protection are now standard in the offerings from the top brands. Portability and ease of use are also key factors, as they allow for flexibility in how and where you use the heater.

Here, in this guide, we’ll explore the 10 best room heater brands in India. These brands have been selected based on their market reputation, customer reviews, and the range of features they offer. We understand that each home has unique heating needs, so our selection includes a variety of types, from radiant and oil-filled to fan and infrared heaters. Moreover, with energy efficiency being a significant concern, these brands also score high on minimizing power consumption without compromising on warmth. So, as you browse through our top picks, you can rest assured that these heaters not only deliver warmth but also care for your electricity bills.

Product List

Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater (Black)

With three heat settings from 1000 to 2500 watts plus an additional 400 watt fan, this compact unit puts out comfortable warmth when you need it most. The graphite finish and sleek curves give it a modern esthetic that elevates any room, but don't let the looks fool you - this heater means business. The thermostatic heat control allows you to set the exact temperature you desire for customized comfort while the PTC fan ensures quick and even heating. Safety features abound with a cord storage compartment, rear safety cover, overheat protection and tilt switch. Plus, the built-in castor wheels make it simple to roll from room to room so you can spread the cosy heat wherever you roam. Small but mighty - this Havells fan heater delivers comfort and style with high efficiency heating technology to keep you toasty all season long.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

Wattage: 2900 Watts

Heating Technology: Oil-filled radiator with PTC fan

Fin Count: 11 fins

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC technology Heavier due to oil-filled design 11 fins for better heat distribution Longer heating time compared to fans Adjustable thermostat for control Initial cost might be higher Silent operation Takes up space due to its size

2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

This compact fan heater unleashes 2000 watts of warming power to heat up spaces up to 250 square feet. The 100% pure copper motor ensures lasting durability, while the plastic and metal body stays cool to the touch for safety. Two heat settings let you fine-tune the temperature, and the safety mesh grill keeps little hands safe. The non-sagging heating element and thermal cut-off provide added safety and longevity. Simply plug into any standard outlet and feel the soothing breeze as this efficient Orpat heater chases winter's chill away in minutes. Ideal for small bedrooms, home offices, and nurseries, it creates a cozy oasis wherever you need a little extra warmth.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Heating Technology: Fan heater

Colour: White

Pros Cons Affordable and budget-friendly Limited heating capacity Compact and easy to store Can be noisy at higher settings Simple to use with fan heating No additional features Overheat protection for safety Not suitable for large rooms

3. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

This heater’s 2000 watts of copper heating elements and powerful motor create hot air fast to quickly warm small to medium sized rooms. The adjustable thermostat lets you select the perfect temperature from cool to hot, while the vertical or horizontal orientation provides flexible placement. Plus, the lightweight and portable design makes it easy to move from room to room as needed. Safety features like overheating protection ensure safety while the rust-free metal grill adds a stylish accent. So say goodbye to cold corners and drafty spaces - with this Solimo heater, cozy comfort is just a switch away.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

Wattage: 2000/1000 Watts (adjustable)

Heating Technology: Adjustable thermostat with fan

Certification: ISI certified

Color: White

Pros Cons Quick and effective heating May consume more electricity Adjustable thermostat for control Fan can be noisy at higher settings Compact design for space-saving Limited heat distribution Overheat protection for safety Not suitable for very large rooms

4. Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Standard (‎ACGRH- INSTACOMFORT)

With 2000 watts of heating power, the Crompton Insta Comfort Heater blasts rooms with fast, comfortable warmth. Two heat settings give you options for the level of heat you need, while overheat protection and thermal cut-off ensure safety. The adjustable thermostat lets you dial in the perfect temperature so you can stay cozy without overheating. Plus, its versatile vertical or horizontal mounting capabilities mean you can position it exactly where you need extra warmth the most. With efficient performance, safety features and easy setup, this compact convection heater creates the ideal climate for comfort and productivity all year round.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Heating Technology: Heat convector with adjustable thermostat

Pros Cons Adjustable wattage for flexibility Limited heating capacity Adjustable thermostat for control Can be noisy at higher fan settings Compact and easy to store Basic design with no extra features Overheat protection for safety Suitable for small to medium rooms

5. Orient Electric ABS Plastic Areva Thermostat Adjustable Room Heater Fan (FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts, White) (Areva)

This Orient Electric room heater packs serious heat in a stylish design. With 2000 watts of power from a long-lasting 100% copper motor, it quickly warms up any room in your home. Simply adjust the thermostat to your desired temperature and let the convection heating and powerful fan circulation do the rest. The ABS plastic construction is durable yet lightweight at just 2. pounds, and the sleek white finish will complement any decor. Whether you need to take the chill off a drafty living room or boost the warmth in an airy bedroom, this Areva heater provides efficient, economical heating for spaces up to 250 square feet.

Specifications of Orient Electric ABS Plastic Areva Thermostat Adjustable Room Heater Fan

Wattage: 2000/1000 Watts (adjustable)

Heating Technology: Adjustable thermostat with fan

Color: White

Pros Cons Adjustable wattage for flexibility Limited heating capacity Adjustable thermostat for control Can be noisy at higher fan settings Compact and easy to store Basic design with no extra features Overheat protection for safety Suitable for small to medium rooms

6. Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black)

This heater is made for comfort. Its cool touch body and adjustable thermostat let you set the perfect temperature while two heating settings of 1000W and 1500W deliver just the right amount of warmth. The ceramic heating element provides uniform heating so there are no hot or cold spots. Built-in safety features like the tip over switch and cleanable dust filter help ensure safe operation. Portability is a snap thanks to the integrated carry handle - just grab and go. Powerful yet efficient, this heater brings the coziness of a crackling fire without all the mess and hassle. Enjoy soothing heat and simple operation from a brand you can trust, Havells.

Specifications of Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Heating Technology: PTC ceramic heating element with 2 heat settings

Colour: White & Black

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC technology Limited heat output at 1500 watts PTC ceramic heating element May take longer to warm larger rooms Two heat settings for versatility Silent operation

7. COMFYHOME 70CM 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater for Home w/Remote, 12H Timer, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, ISI Approved, PTC Ceramic Electric Fan Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area up to 270 sq.ft

This heater unleashes warmth in a flash. In just 2 seconds, the 2000/1000-watt PTC ceramic element kicks into high gear, blasting out heated air through powerful 3000 RPM fans that swiftly raise the temperature to a toasty 20 degrees within minutes. An oscillating air vent ensures the warmth spreads evenly throughout spaces up to 270 square feet. Plus, the smart thermostat and 12-hour timer help optimize energy use and slash electric bills by up to 50%. Safety features like overheat protection, anti-tip guards, and a cool-touch exterior keep things secure. Dual controls with a remote and top panel make adjustments effortless. Simply put, this COMFYHOME room heater is a stylish, powerful, yet efficient way to warm up any room in a jiffy while saving you money all season long.

Specifications of COMFYHOME 70CM 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

Wattage: 2000/1000 Watts (adjustable)

Heating Technology: PTC ceramic electric fan heater with remote

Safety Features: Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, ISI Approved

Ideal for Small and Medium Area up to 270 sq.ft

Pros Cons Adjustable wattage for flexibility Limited heating capacity Remote control for convenience Can be noisy at higher fan settings Overheat and tip-over protection Basic design with no extra features ISI certified for safety Suitable for small to medium rooms

8. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue)

The cozio quartz heater features two quartz heating tubes that quickly spread heat throughout the room, while the front safety grill ensures safe operation. Choose between two heat settings depending on how much warmth you need. The compact design and carry handle make it easy to move from room to room, so you can warm up any space in your home. Perfect for small rooms, home offices, or anywhere extra heat is needed, this energy efficient quartz heater offers a hassle-free and affordable solution to keep you toasty all season long.

Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater

Wattage: 800 Watts

Heating Technology: Quartz heating element with 2 heat settings

Warranty: 2 Years

Colour: White, Blue

Pros Cons Affordable and budget-friendly Limited heating capacity Quartz heating element for quick warmth Not suitable for large rooms Two heat settings for versatility Limited warranty coverage (2 years) Lightweight and easy to move Basic design with no extra features

9. Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White)

This one provides iInstant warmth and comfort at the touch of a switch. The Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC room heater unleashes cozy heat that envelops you in comfort the moment you need it. With a thermostat and power selector knob, you have total control to customize the heat output from 500 to 2000 Watts. An indicator light makes it easy to operate while the carry handle provides convenience. It features a graphite blend construction. Simply plug in this 3 pin socket heater and say goodbye to chilly temperatures, enjoying the perfect temperature all winter long.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Heating Technology: PTC ceramic heating element

Colour: White

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC technology Limited heat output at 2000 watts PTC ceramic heating element May take longer to warm larger rooms Adjustable thermostat for control Not suitable for very large rooms Silent operation Basic design with no extra features

10. THERMOCOOL Heat Pillar 1500W Room Heater | safety mesh grill | quick heating | rust-free metal grill front | Lightweight for easy portability | placed vertically | 1 Year Warranty (White)

This compact yet powerful Thermocool heater packs 1500W of heat in a lightweight and portable design. The stylish white grill and ABS plastic body fit discreetly in any room while quickly raising the temperature to your liking. Simply adjust the thermostat to one of two heat settings and the metal grill front distributes warmth evenly throughout the space. A safety mesh grill and rust-free metal construction ensure years of dependable use. Ideal for small to medium rooms, place this heater vertically for optimal performance. The lightweight and portable design makes it easy to move from room to room as needed. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this heater delivers efficient, comfortable heating at an affordable price.

Specifications of THERMOCOOL Heat Pillar 1500W Room Heater

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Heating Technology: Heat pillar with safety mesh grill

Quick Heating: Yes

Rust-Free Metal Grill Front: Yes

Lightweight for easy portability

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Quick heating with heat pillar design Limited heat output at 1500 watts Safety mesh grill for protection Limited features and settings Rust-free metal grill front Not suitable for very large rooms

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater (Black) Efficient PTC heating technology 11 fins for better heat distribution Adjustable thermostat for precise control Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) Affordable and budget-friendly Compact and easy to store Adjustable fan heating for convenience Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater Adjustable wattage for flexibility ISI certified for safety Adjustable thermostat for customized heating Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector (‎ACGRH- INSTACOMFORT) Quick and effective heating Compact design for space-saving Adjustable thermostat for desired warmth Orient Electric ABS Plastic Areva Thermostat Adjustable Room Heater Fan (FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts) Adjustable wattage for flexibility Compact and easy to store Overheat protection for safety Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element Room Heater Efficient PTC ceramic heating element Two heat settings for versatility Stylish design for room aesthetics COMFYHOME 70CM 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater Adjustable wattage for convenience Remote control for easy operation Overheat and tip-over protection for safety Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt Affordable and budget-friendly Quartz heating element for quick warmth Lightweight and easy to move Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater Efficient PTC ceramic heating element Adjustable thermostat for control Silent operation for peaceful ambiance THERMOCOOL Heat Pillar 1500W Room Heater (White) Quick heating with heat pillar design Safety mesh grill for protection Rust-free metal grill front for durability

Best overall product

Havells' OFR fan heater balances comfort and safety with its cord storage, rear safety cover and tilt over switch. With three power settings including a 400 watt fan only, it quickly heats up any room and maintains the temperature you select with thermostatic heat control. The castor wheels let you move it easily between rooms as needed. Overheat protection and a rear safety cover help ensure peace of mind while the powerful PTC heating elements provide dependable warmth.

Value for money product

Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater brings instant warmth to chilly winter days with its 2000 watt PTC technology. Plug it into any 3 pin power socket and adjust the thermostat knob to customize the heat for your exact needs. An indicator light and power selector ensure easy, reliable operation while the handle makes it convenient to move from room to room. Dependable and safe, Aristo comes with a 2 year warranty so you can warm up with confidence.

How to find the most appropriate room heater that would suit all your requirements?

To find the best room heater in India, you'll want to consider several factors to ensure it meets your specific needs. Start by evaluating the heating technology. In India, the most popular types are fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and infrared heaters. Each has its advantages; fan heaters provide quick warmth, oil-filled radiators offer consistent heating, and infrared heaters are energy-efficient. Next, check the heater's wattage and room size compatibility. A heater with 1000-1500 watts is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, while larger spaces may require 2000 watts or more. Energy efficiency is vital to keep electricity bills in check, so look for heaters with adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings.

Safety features should not be overlooked, especially if you have children or pets at home. Opt for heaters with tip-over protection and overheat protection. Noise levels can be a concern, so read reviews and choose a heater known for quiet operation. Lastly, consider the price, brand reputation, and warranty. Brands like Havells, Bajaj, and Usha are known for quality heaters in India. By carefully weighing these factors, you can select the best room heater that suits your requirements and provides comfort during the chilly Indian winters.

